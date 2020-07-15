GamecockCentral - George Wilson brings 'uncanny' agility, speed to the BUCK position

In South Carolina's search for a BUCK prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, the staff couldn't have found many better fits for that position than Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run's George Wilson, who committed to the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 215-pounds Wilson possesses a rare combination of length, frame, quickness and speed off the edge.

For Green Run offensive coordinator Qutrell Payton, who also helps GR's kids handle the recruiting process, Wilson's displays of elite athleticism have become a constant in practice.

"With George, he's not a kid that you have to get going, once he hits the field he's a guy that's full blast from the time you start practice to the time you end practice," Payton told Gamecock Central. "Every practice, he just does something that's freakishly athletic and just kind of makes you and the other coaches look around like, 'Did he just do that?'"

* Not a subscriber? For a limited time, new subscribers use this link to get 50% off your first year to support our work and to get access to this report and all of our insider content *