The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder spoke to Rivals about his decision to commit to the Gamecocks, which came as a bit of a surprise considering North Carolina had been the perceived favorite until recently.

South Carolina football scored a major recruiting win Sunday with the commitment of Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run class of 2021 edge-rusher George Wilson , who chose the Gamecocks over finalists North Carolina, Arizona State, and Penn State.

"First of all, I love the coaching staff," Wilson said. "Coach Krantz and Coach Peterson and Coach Muschamp made me feel at home. It just felt like home to me. They were my third offer, so they've been talking to me for a long time. I got the offer in like October, so I feel at home."

Kyle Krantz recruits Wilson's area for the Gamecocks, while outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson coaches his position. Will Muschamp was obviously heavily involved as well.

An elite pass-rusher, Wilson is the perfect schematic fit at the Gamecocks' hybrid defensive end/linebacker BUCK position where he will be coached up by Peterson, the former NFL linebacker.

"Our connection is good," Wilson said. "We talk almost every day. We watch film together. He showed me what I'm supposed to do, playing at the BUCK. I love the position from when we were watching film. I just see myself there, playing that BUCK position."

In addition to his finalists, Wilson also held offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

The Gamecocks have prioritized him for some time, becoming just the third team to offer him in October of last year.

Wilson marks South Carolina and Krantz's second big win over North Carolina in the state of Virginia after also landing highly recruited linebacker target Bryce Steele from the state (Steele is originally from North Carolina but goes to school in Virginia) in April.

"I see we're doing good things," Wilson said. "Bryce, he hit me up telling me how we're going to be good and stuff."

Wilson, ranked the No. 34 weakside DE in the country, is the 15th commitment to South Carolina's 2021 class and the third of which will play on the defensive line.

Wilson, a three-star prospect on Rivals right now, will have the opportunity to move up in the rankings and Gamecock Central sees him as an elite pass-rush prospect with a great first step off the edge.