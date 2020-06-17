GamecockCentral - Georgia ATH Derwin Burgess nearing a decision

Things have not gone the way most, if any recruit truly wanted them to this spring, and Derwin Burgess, like many, put a new plan in place a couple of months ago, and is now closing in on a decision.

"I wasn't able to take visits, coaches were not about to come see me, and things have not been normal the last few months because the virus, so I had to look at things a little differently," said Burgess. "I know coaches have been hustling to recruit guys like me, they have put a lot of time into it, and I am getting close to picking my school.

"I have been talking to a lot of schools since all this happened and I am getting pretty close. I still have a list of schools I am talking to, and I am talking to almost 10 schools a day right now, but that will change soon.

"I will be committing later this summer and I think it could happen towards the end of June or early in July."

Burgess, a three-star athlete out of Riverdale (Ga.) is not planning to tip his hand on where he stands with schools before announcing his decision. He mentioned schools like Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Troy as schools that are recruiting him daily.

He is ready to take that next step.

"With us not being able to take visits or anything, I just think it is right to go ahead and make a decision. I do not want to keep coaches guessing and all that, so I want to make my decision as soon as I am ready.

"I have gotten back to group workouts with my team, so I am wanting to turn my focus to that and be able to get ready for my senior season. I am going to talk a lot with my family these next few weeks and focus on making my decision as soon as I can."

He appreciates the effort each school has put into his recruitment and he is thankful to be in this position. Burgess has taken virtual visits with each school on his list, he has been sent videos and graphics weekly by the different staffs and now he just has to figure out which is the best option for him.

"I still have a lot to figure out and to think about," said Burgess. "I am happy and excited about what is going to happen soon, but I know I am not ready yet.

"I have been going back and forth with so many schools on the phone, with zoom meetings, FaceTime calls and all that. I will continue to do that, think more about it, talk it over with my family and make my decision.

"I want to figure out who is just recruiting me and who really wants me. That means a lot to me. I want to find out who is true to their word, who cares for me and who presents the best opportunity for me.

"That is what I am working on now."

The 5-foot-11, 185 pound athlete is being recruited by most schools to play wide receiver, but some do like him as a safety on the next level. He said he just wants to get on the field.