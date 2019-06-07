The Gainesville (Georgia) defensive tackle announced his verbal commitment to the Gamecocks today.

The latest prospect to cast his lot with the Gamecocks in the 2020 class is Georgia product Makius Scott .

The 6-foot-4 lineman worked out with South Carolina's coaches at the second day of Will Muschamp Football Camp on Friday.

After that trip, he told GamecockCentral.com that he was going to make a decision "sooner than later."

Scott is billed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. Stay tuned to GamecockCentral.com for more on this developing story.

