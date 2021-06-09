Jackson (Ga.) class of 2022 three-star defensive lineman Felix Hixon has been excited to trade in the Zoom and Facetime calls for actual in-person visits as he works his way through a busy June.

After checking out Wisconsin this past weekend, Hixon was in Columbia Monday through Wednesday for his official visit and an in-depth look at the South Carolina football program.

"The visit was great," Hixon said. "It was actually great to be around the coaches and the players and actually get to see the facilities in person. It was great to actually be here for the second time. Last time, I came to see around, of course I couldn't go in the facilities and things like that. But to actually go into the facilities, it was amazing. I had an amazing time."