Georgia DT Makius Scott has strong visit to USC
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKSGainesville (Georgia) defensive lineman Makius Scott recently picked up an offer from South Carolina, and returned the favor by paying the staff a visit for the staff's elit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news