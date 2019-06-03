News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 18:59:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia LB set to visit South Carolina

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Georgia athlete Len'Neth Whitehead has the size and athleticism that gives him standout potential at the college level, and an offer list that reflects his talent.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder has been in communication for a while now with South Carolina's football staff, and is interested in learning more about the program. Soon, he'll get an in-person look at Columbia.

Qoxli9bdwye2w1fvkvtq
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}