SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Georgia athlete Len'Neth Whitehead has the size and athleticism that gives him standout potential at the college level, and an offer list that reflects his talent.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder has been in communication for a while now with South Carolina's football staff, and is interested in learning more about the program. Soon, he'll get an in-person look at Columbia.

