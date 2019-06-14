Georgia linebacker feels like priority at USC
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
The Gamecock football staff's pursuit of Athens (Georgia) linebacker Len'Neth Whitehead advanced on Thursday with an unofficial visit from the 6-foot-2, 232-pounder.
Whitehead spoke with GamecockCentral.com to break down the trip and where things stand with South Carolina after the visit.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news