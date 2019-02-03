Georgia OL Amarius Mims breaks down Gamecocks visit, interest
Cochran (Georgia) Bleckley County offensive lineman Amarius Mims was among the many talented underclassmen visitors to roll through Columbia on Saturday for another elite junior day event.The 6-foo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news