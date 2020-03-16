Georgia OL high on Gamecock football
A group of talented prospects from Newton High in Covington, Georgia hit South Carolina's campus last week to get a closer look at the Gamecock football program.
What did 2022 offensive lineman Elijah Zollifcoffer, who was offered while on campus, think of the trip and his newest scholarship?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news