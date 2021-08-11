Georgia RB on radar for Gamecocks
With the Gamecock football coaching staff still looking to sign a running back in the 2022 class, one of the Peach State's top prospects at the position could be an option.
Alpharetta (Georgia) Milton's Jordan McDonald, ranked as a three-star prospect, caught up with GamecockCentral.com to detail his communications with the staff and his plans for recruiting.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news