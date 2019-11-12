News More News
Georgia running back Rashad Amos commits to South Carolina Gamecocks

Chris Clark
Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football team added another piece to the 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday night.

Tyrone (Georgia) Sandy Creek running back Rashad Amos announced his pledge to the program via social media.

The 6-foot, 210-pounder was formerly committed to Western Kentucky; South Carolina and Tennessee dispensed offers out of the SEC in recent days.

Amos becomes South Carolina's nineteenth verbal commitment in the 2020 recruiting class, and the second prospect at the running back position, joining Marshawn Lloyd.

