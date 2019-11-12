Georgia running back Rashad Amos commits to South Carolina Gamecocks
Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football team added another piece to the 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday night.
Tyrone (Georgia) Sandy Creek running back Rashad Amos announced his pledge to the program via social media.
The 6-foot, 210-pounder was formerly committed to Western Kentucky; South Carolina and Tennessee dispensed offers out of the SEC in recent days.
Amos becomes South Carolina's nineteenth verbal commitment in the 2020 recruiting class, and the second prospect at the running back position, joining Marshawn Lloyd.
Stay tuned to GamecockCentral.com for more.
I told them I would answer all the people doubts and concerns I told them I would give them no reason to think nothing but good every time I step on the field... I thank my family and close friends for helping through this process and the man th upstairs 🙏🏽— Rashad Amos (@1dreamShad) November 13, 2019
COMMITTED #spursup pic.twitter.com/mJnSxxyypO