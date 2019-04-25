News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 08:39:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia's DJ Lundy talks Gamecocks

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Georgia's DJ Lundy is one of the state's more intriguing talents. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has offers at the college level to play running back and linebacker.

South Carolina is among the programs to have extended a verbal offer, and the staff recently hosted him for a visit.

Ml13fwmwwyhguouukgkf
(Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}