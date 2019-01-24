Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 14:36:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia's Jacyais Credle discusses offer from South Carolina Gamecocks

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKSJacyais Credle is beginning to pick up more and more steam on the recruiting trail.The Columbus (Georgia) Carver product has now racked up four Power 5 offers, with South Ca...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}