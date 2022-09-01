Week one has arrived and it is finally time some for Carolina football! Below, GamecockScoop dives into what fans should know and expect from a stout Group of 5 team in Georgia State.



OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK DARREN GRAINGER

Quarterback Darren Grainger makes this offense go. Credit Shawn Elliott for the offensive scheme and recruiting players that fit. Grainger may not be the most consistent on underneath passes, but he throws a beautiful deep ball and will surely test Carolina’s secondary. Many teams have a difficult time accounting for Grainger in the run game as he racked up 660 yards on the ground in 2021. The amount of misdirection, play-action, and options GSU runs will make this game especially difficult on the linebackers and safeties.



(Above) Grainger kept the ball on the speed option and followed his blocks for an easy 10 yard gain. The LT mauled the DE. The C pulled but didn’t have to block anyone. The RG released to the LB and took him out of the play.



(Above) Same play as before but going the opposite direction. The RT blocked down on the DE. The C pulled and got a piece of the LB. The LG pulled and just found someone to block across the middle of the field.



(Above) This play-action was almost gaffed by the wide receivers nearly running into each other being in the same area, but Grainger put the pass on the money for the TD.



RUNNING BACKS: TUCKER GREGG & JAMYEST WILLIAMS

At running back, GSU sports a two headed monster in #26 Tucker Gregg and former Gamecock #21 Jamyest Williams. Gregg is the workhorse of the two, while Williams is more explosive. Between the two backs they collected over 1,800 yards on the ground last year. #17 KZ Adams may also see some action and Carolina fans probably remember his name being thrown around on message boards as he is someone who a small portion of the fan base thought should land an offer. The offer never came and now Adams might have the chance to prove himself against an SEC defense.



(Above) Gregg displayed his patience and shiftiness allowing his blocks to be created. The TE was able to hold off the DE long enough for Gregg to gain the edge. The LT pulled, ran 7 yards downfield and mauled the S. The LG pulled and blocked the LB. The RG pulled and walled off the other LB.



(Above) Williams flashed his explosive running style, breaking several tackles enroute to a 15 yard gain. Grainger had the option to keep the ball, but made the right call after reading the blitzing OLB. The OL blocked down creating natural holes for Williams to run through. The LT took a step outside and allowed the DE to crash in before collapsing him inside.



TIGHT END AUBRY PAYNE

#88 Aubry Payne is one of Grainger’s favorite targets in the red zone, hauling in seven touchdowns last year. If GSU can produce a consistent run game Saturday night, it will force more defenders into the box and that is when Payne will become a weapon in the passing game. Outside of Payne, GSU’s receiver corp is considered reliable but nothing to fear. Carolina’s cornerbacks should blanket the wide receivers for the majority of the night.



(Above) Ball State had multiple busts in coverage on this play, but part of that was due to being on the receiving end of GSU’s option attack all game. Excellent deep ball thrown by Grainger and an easy catch by Payne.



(Above) Another wide open play due to an effective run game. The safeties came down expecting run and Payne ran right by them for the easy TD.



OFFENSIVE LINE: LT TRAVIS GLOVER, C MALIK SUMTER, RG PAT BARTLETT