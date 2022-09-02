Yesterday we took a look at Georgia State's key players and schemes on offense. Today we'll break down the Panthers' defense, which is certainly the weaker of the two sides in this matchup. The Gamecocks should have some opportunities to open up the playbook and establish the run against the Panthers. This week’s previews will be free, but upcoming previews will be for insiders only. Not an insider and like what you see? From now until Sept. 9th you can lock in a year-long Gamecock Scoop subscription for just $22. That's less than $2 a month. Just use promo code: GOCOCKS22 at checkout.

Defense

Defensively Georgia State runs a 3-4 alignment. This defensive scheme can be an equalizer for teams that comparatively lack talent on that side of the ball. Even so, Carolina is still superior in athleticism and size so the offense should be effective against GSU no matter what scheme is run. There will be some hiccups in the offense, but overall Carolina should have a successful night moving the football.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER JAMIL MUHAMMAD

Linebackers receive most of the glory in a 3-4 scheme and that is no different here. GSU boasts their inside linebackers as being playmakers, but #9 outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad is the one that creates the most havoc. Muhammad is a former Vanderbilt quarterback commitment coming out of high school before transferring to GSU and switching to outside linebacker. GSU will move Muhammad from side to side and use him in a variety of stunts and blitzes to create pressure on the quarterback. Muhammad led GSU in sacks last year with six total. The best way for Carolina to neutralize Muhammad is to run the ball early and often.

(Above) Muhammad beat the LT on a subtle inside-out move. The QB attempted a patented Jason Brown rollout to find Muhammad waiting.

(Above) This time Muhammad received little resistance and had a free shot at the QB, reaching out and stripping the ball away.

SAFETY ANTAVIOUS LANE

Although the secondary is State’s defensive weakness, #34 safety Antavious Lane is an opportunistic playmaker who QB Spencer Rattler will need to be aware of on every passing down. Lane may be undersized at 5’9” 180lbs, but he has a nose for the football and led the Panthers with five interceptions last year. Lane was a 2021 1st team All-Sunbelt Conference player and also third on the team in tackles. Not only did Lane lead the team in interceptions, he also returned two for touchdowns.

(Above) Williams dropped to his space and made the most of the interception by returning it for a touchdown.

FINAL THOUGHTS FOR SATURDAY