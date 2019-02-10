Georgia tight end high on Gamecocks junior day visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGLocust Grove (Ga.) class of 2020 tight end Billy Ward's first visit to South Carolina featured the torrential downpours of the Gamecocks' win over Arkans...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news