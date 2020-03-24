Georgia WR talks Georgia Tech and South Carolina offers
Kojo Antwi is a 2022 wide receiver at Lambert High in Suwanee, Ga. that you need to know about.
The 6-foot-1, 185 pound playmaker had just under 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. He returns kicks, he is known for speed and he is starting to attract attention from major colleges.
Offers one and two arrived and Antwi is excited about what lies ahead.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"South Carolina offered me first in late February, then Georgia Tech offered me about a week after," said Antwi. "I was probably more surprised by the offer from South Carolina because it came out of nowhere. I had been hearing a little from Georgia Tech, but nothing from South Carolina.
"I have talked to coach Bryan McClendon some now, I have seen their facilities online and I like what I have learned.
"Getting my first offer was great. It was a crazy feeling. I want to get up there for a visit.
"Georgia Tech is a great academic school and I know that a great in Calvin Johnson went there, so those things stand out. It is a great school overall and I had a good visit there. I like how the coaches are easy to talk, they create a great environment and I will be back.
"My favorite school growing up was Texas A&M. It has always been a dream school and most of my family is in Texas. I am not hearing from them yet, but I am hearing from Duke and some others.
"It is exciting to be getting offers and start going through this process now. I am looking forward to taking more visits, getting out there more and seeing what is next."
