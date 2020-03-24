Offers one and two arrived and Antwi is excited about what lies ahead.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound playmaker had just under 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. He returns kicks, he is known for speed and he is starting to attract attention from major colleges.

Kojo Antwi is a 2022 wide receiver at Lambert High in Suwanee, Ga. that you need to know about.

"South Carolina offered me first in late February, then Georgia Tech offered me about a week after," said Antwi. "I was probably more surprised by the offer from South Carolina because it came out of nowhere. I had been hearing a little from Georgia Tech, but nothing from South Carolina.

"I have talked to coach Bryan McClendon some now, I have seen their facilities online and I like what I have learned.

"Getting my first offer was great. It was a crazy feeling. I want to get up there for a visit.

"Georgia Tech is a great academic school and I know that a great in Calvin Johnson went there, so those things stand out. It is a great school overall and I had a good visit there. I like how the coaches are easy to talk, they create a great environment and I will be back.

"My favorite school growing up was Texas A&M. It has always been a dream school and most of my family is in Texas. I am not hearing from them yet, but I am hearing from Duke and some others.

"It is exciting to be getting offers and start going through this process now. I am looking forward to taking more visits, getting out there more and seeing what is next."