The last three weeks have been kind to Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern class of 2020 wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell, who has seen his offer list rise into the double digits as word of his impressive senior film got out to college coaches.

South Carolina jumped in with an offer for the 6-foot-4, 193-pound Shrine Bowl receiver earlier this month and it's safe to say that scholarship made an impression.

"I was just honored by that offer," Caldwell said at Shrine Bowl practice this week. "I just like that it's in-state, it's close to home, the coaches. I know Coach (Bobby) Bentley, Coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon), everybody. They're pretty cool. They text me every couple of days. The relationship has been pretty tight. We've been working on it the last couple of weeks."