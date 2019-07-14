She recently delved deep into her struggles in Austin, what she could bring this year and what it's like to come in with so many talented freshmen.

Q: How much did Dawn Staley’s success with transfers impact your decision?

DL: Honestly, I really didn’t look into that type of stuff. I did ask about transfers and how she handles them but it was more about my future and what I could do for the program and how she could help me get out of the slump I was in. it was more of that than how she dealt with transfers in the past.

Q: What do you like about Dawn Staley’s coaching style?

DL: She’s about her business and that’s kind of what I grew up with. I told her from the jump that that’s something I need moving forward because I have goals in my life as well; I need somebody to get on me with anything that might not go my way. I need that. She’s about her business but she’s also loving and caring.

Q: What excites about you playing in an atmosphere like the Colonial Life Arena?

DL: I’m super excited. That type of feeling right there, I get chills every time. You cannot get used to that. I’m telling you the first time I play in it, I’ll probably forget my jersey or forget a sock or something. I adjust pretty quickly. That stuff honestly fuels me and fuels my game.

Q: What’s your biggest goal at South Carolina?

DL: First and foremost we want to bring an SEC Championship home again. Coming from the big 12, I already know the SEC is like another level and the competition. Here at South Carolina, I know what the tradition is here. So it’s about bringing that home first and foremost; then, of course, a national championship. That’s been my goal since I was a little kid. I see that here, I see that in this program and it’s one step at a time.

Q: You mentioned a slump, how hard was that to deal with?

DL: Freshman year, you go one of two ways. You’re either the greatest freshman or you’re on the bench and can’t really figure it out. and I was on the bench can’t really figure it out. I couldn’t get myself out of my slump until after freshman year was over. I picked it up my sophomore year but I couldn’t find my game again. I was in a slump and couldn’t figure it out. I needed somebody help me, and Dawn knew that. we kind of came to terms knowing she’ll get on me but this is what I need to get to the next level.

Q: Most highly-rated players don’t really hit slumps in high school, how hard was that to mentally overcome?

DL: Freshman year, I was mentally shot. Mentally I would consider myself over and beyond. I have a high mental capacity but my freshman year; I couldn’t figure it out. I bounced back my sophomore year but things didn’t work out. I lost certain aspects of my game so that mentally drained me. it’s like I was pushing an uphill battle but I’ve already made strides to get that back. With Dawn and the team, they know transferring is not easy. Coming into a whole new program, it’s not the same as a freshman. You’re a junior and you don’t have four years to figure it out. Transferring in, trying to figure out a whole new system with coaches and teammates it’s difficult. I like challenges, so I’m ready to take it on.

Q: Do you feel like your clock’s sped up knowing you don’t have four years to make an impact?

DL: Some would say yes, but I don’t think of it like that.

Q: How do you hope to impact the team if you are able to play?

DL: My game, I score, but I bring more than that. I’m a great team player and my leadership and experience definitely (helps). I just love the team atmosphere and getting excited for one another. I love that. If I’m not scoring, I’m not like, ‘oh man.’ It’s about other people. I bring that. I pick other people up. Regardless of if I’m playing or not.

Q: What’s it like coming in with what’s considered the No. 1 recruiting class in the country?

DL: Everybody’s been in that position. Everybody who goes to high-profile programs is top of their class. Fortunately for us, we have five of them. It’s a little more pressure added to them but they’re a great group of kids and they’re going to be great this year.