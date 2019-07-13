The sharp-shooting guard from Lexington High School recaps her recruitment, talks about playing for her state and more in this Q&A.

The Gamecocks have the best recruiting class in the country rolling into Columbia this summer, and walk-on Olivia Thompson is one of those.

Q: What was your recruitment like?

OT: I was about to commit to Lenior Rhyne. They’re a great D-II. The coaches are amazing, the people are amazing and I was set to commit there. Then, two days before I committed, Dawn Staley called and I had to think about it for a little bit. As I was thinking, I’m saying, ‘How could you pass up Dawn Staley?” I called her the next Saturday and said yes.

Q: What was it like meeting Dawn Staley for the first time?

OT: I felt like I was meeting my biggest role model, an icon. She’s Dawn Staley. I was extremely nervous and was probably a little shaky. She was just so kind and caring. She was everything I expected and nothing’s changed.

Q: You’re known for your shooting, what did it take to get your shot to where you like it?

OT: I work on it a lot. I practice it a lot and try to perfect it. I’m not anywhere close but I want to do my best to be the best player I can be for Dawn Staley.

Q: Most of this class comes in highly regarded, where do you see yourself falling into that group?

OT: Part of my kind of enjoys being in the dark and in the back because the other players in this recruiting class are so amazing. Practicing with them is, wow. I’ve never seen players do what they do. I like sitting back and watching them do their thing. for me, it motivates me to work hard and get up to their stature.

Q: Being from in-state, how excited are you to play in Colonial Life Arena?

OT: It still doesn’t feel real. I don’t think it will until we’re actually there. It’s crazy and it’s really awesome.

Q: How excited is your family for you to be in this spot?

OT: They’re very ecxited. And with them being huge gamecock fans, they’re blown away. They’re asking for pictures of the locker room and they’re always asking to see stuff. I’m glad they’re excited im here. They’re so supportive of my decision, even though I passed up a full ride scholarship. They’re so supportive and love that I’m here.

Q: What was that conversation with your family like telling them you’re passing up the money to walk on at South Carolina?

OT: They were extremely supportive. I was expecting that reaction just because they have been Gamecock fans for so long. I’m going to do whatever I can do to work for that scholarship but being a walk-on I don’t pay attention to the title. I just do what I can do to help the team.

Q: Being an in-state kid, what’s your relationship like with Trae Hannibal?

OT: That’s my bud. He’s super cool and very nice. He’s doing great with the men’s team, too. They’re always there working hard. He’s just as excited as I am to be here.