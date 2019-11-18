A win against the Terriers would mark a four-game win streak for just the second time since the Final Four run, but before they do, get to know what kind of Boston team is coming to Colonial Life this week.

The Gamecocks are 3-0 for the first time since 2017, their Final Four year, and look to keep their winning streak going Tuesday night against Boston University.

The skinny: Boston comes in ranked No. 214 by KenPom and are 2-2 through four games this season. Their wins are over SUNY Poly 91-63 and New Hampshire 84-70 while they have a five-point loss to Northeastern and a 15-point loss to Vermont on the docket as well.

They're averaging 72.3 points this season compared to allowing 66.8 points.

KenPom prediction: The Gamecocks (3-0) are given a 92 percent chance to win and predict a final score of 78-63 in favor of South Carolina.

What they do well: Boston does really well limiting their opponent's ability to rebound and forces a lot of turnovers as well with opponents averaging 14.3 turnovers per game.

They also have a near 50-percent effective field goal percentage and are shooting 46.2 percent from the field, and shoot almost 54 percent from inside the three-point line.

What they don't do well: Boston's defensive efficiency isn't great, ranked No. 226 out of 353 Division I teams, giving up 101 points per 100 possessions. The Terriers' opponents are shooting well against them, too, with a 52.8 effective field goal percentage.

They're also not great at rebounding the ball on the offensive end, which means if they miss a shot, they usually don't get a lot of second-chance opportunities. Opponents are also averaging 6.3 steals per game.

Player to watch: Walter Whyte, F

Whyte is averaging 18.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and has bene the most productive player for Boston this season. He's shooting 49 percent from the field and has a lot of range, hitting 12 of his 28 three-point attempts.

He logs a lot of minutes—85.8 percent of available minutes at his spot—and has a really good effective field goal percentage at 55 percent. He also takes a lot of his teams shots, 27.6 percent when he's on the court.

He plays mostly at the power forward spot but has seen some time at the small forward spot as well. It'll be interesting to see which player will be tasked with guarding him because Justin Minaya could along with Alanzo Frink.