Before the game (6 p.m. on ESPN2), here's a look at what LSU does and doesn't do well.

LSU makes the trip in as the Gamecocks try and get back in the win column after a three-point road loss earlier in the week.

South Carolina's continued push to get to the NCAA Tournament continues Saturday with a marquee opponent coming to Colonial Life.

The skinny: Despite some struggles lately, LSU is still one of the best teams in the SEC. The Tigers (18-8, 9-4 SEC) are tied for second in the league but have lost four of their last five games and come to Columbia trying to right the ship a little bit.

The Tigers are a talented team with plenty of top 100 talent scattered across the starting five and they usually ride or die with those guys. The starters play almost 80 percent of available minutes, meaning LSU doesn't really dip onto its bench much.

Outside of a really bad lost to Vanderbilt early in February, the Tigers don't have many bad losses with wins over Arkansas at home, Florida at home and Rhode Island on a neutral court.

They have two good guards that can get to the basket and aren't as tall as Mississippi State but one of the tallest teams in the SEC along with South Carolina.

KenPom prediction: The Gamecocks (16-10, 8-5 SEC) are given a 51 percent chance to win by KenPom with the site predicting a 80-79 Gamecock win in Columbia.

What they do well: LSU might be the best offense in the SEC, averaging 117.3 points per possession on the year and 114 in just league games. In league play they're top three in effective field goal percentage, offensive turnover rate, offensive rebound rate, two point, three point and field goal percentage along with offensive steal percentage.

They're the third best offensive rebounding team based on rebound rate in the country (best in the SEC) and shoot the ball extremely well. They're not necessarily a fast team (fifth in tempo in the SEC) but take really efficient shots and make the majority of them.

LSU doesn't foul a lot, which prevents teams from getting to the line.

It's a team that just knows how to click offensively and can put up a lot of points quickly.

What they don't do well: For as good as the Tigers are offensively, they are equally bad defensively. They're allowing, on average 110.1 points per 100 possessions and teams are shooting 37.1 percent against them from three, the highest mark in the SEC. The Tigers don't force a lot of turnovers and don't block many shots despite having a lot of size.



Team's effective field goal percentage against LSU is 51.9 percent, the second highest since league play started.

Outside of poor defensive play, LSU does almost everything else average to pretty good to great.

Player to watch: Ja'vonte Smart, G

Every player in LSU's starting lineup can score (all five are averaging over 10 points per game) but Smart does a lot of other things really well. He's averaging 12.3 points per game but leads the team with 4.3 assists while hauling in 3.4 rebounds per game.

He's shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three but facilitates well and is just a guy who's really hard to guard.

The Tigers also have Skylar Mays, who's averaging 16.5 points at the other guard spot. It'll be a big test for whichever guard—Jermaine Couisnard or AJ Lawson—gets him.