Before the Gamecocks head to Starkville, a look at what the Bulldogs bring to the table.

The Bulldogs are one of the teams vying for a top four seed in the SEC.

The Gamecocks are fresh off a win over Tennessee and now turn their sights to a huge road matchup with Mississippi State.

The skinny: The Gamecocks are in a good spot right now and playing their way onto the bubble as they've won six of their last eight games but now have to go against a team ranked in the top 60 in the NET in Mississippi State.

Also see: Inside the NET rankings and more with six games left

The Bulldogs have an interesting resume, popping up on the bubble a few weeks ago before dropping two of their last four. They have a few really good wins, just going on the road and beating Arkansas on a buzzer-beater, while also taking down Florida and Tennessee.

There aren't many bad losses on State's resume as the lowest team they've lost to is New Mexico State at KenPom No. 117.

State (16-9, 7-5 SEC) is the seventh tallest team in the country, which presents a problem, and is a tough challenge and a good win if the Gamecocks can pull it off.

They don't play very fast—ninth fastest in SEC play—but use their slow, methodical play to their advantage.

KenPom prediction: The Gamecocks (16-9, 8-4 SEC) are given a 30 percent chance to win by KenPom with the site predicting a 75-70 Bulldog win in Starkville.

What they do well: Mississippi State is one of the best offensive teams in the country, ranked 20th nationally in offensive efficiency averaging 112.7 points per 100 possessions and those numbers are still solid in SEC play averaging 107.9 points per 100.

They have the third-best offensive rebounding percentage in the country as well and crash the glass about as good as anyone in the SEC and limit offensive rebounds at a really high rate as well.

Also see: Is this Muschamp's best class yet?

State shoots free throws at a really good clip (78.9 percent) and block shots at a high rate as well and are long enough to where they don't get shots blocked either.

They defend the three well—opponents are shooting just 28 percent since SEC play started—and State is shooting 51 percent from inside the arc.

They're not a great three-point shooting team but they're efficient and get the ball inside and that plays to their benefit.



What they don't do well: For as good as State is shooting inside, they're not as good from deep, converting at just a 31 percent rate. Defensively they're not a great team, allowing 104.3 points per 100 possessions and are allowing opponents to shoot almost 52 percent from inside as well.



They turn the ball over a lot (fifth-worst in the SEC) and don't force many (13th in defensive turnover rate), which means they don't do a great job of getting open court opportunities and give opponents a few run outs as well.

They use their size as their advantage, which could be a good match up for the Gamecocks, who are also one of the tallest teams in the SEC.

Also see: Weekend observations from the diamond

Player to watch: Reggie Perry, F

Perry is one of the best bigs in the SEC and is one of the few guys right now in the running for SEC Player of the Year and will be one of the biggest tests for the Gamecocks down the stretch.

This season Perry is averaging 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

Since SEC play started he's turned it up a notch, averaging a double-double (20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds) and is averaging three offensive boards per game.

He's a threat to go off at any time and it'll be one of the biggest challenges trying to contain a guy who's much better than Tennessee's John Fulkerson.