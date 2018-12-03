Here's a look at this year's Cavalier team and what to expect from it in the bowl game.

The Gamecocks (7-5, 4-4 SEC) are taking on Virginia in this year's Belk Bowl against two teams that saw a lot of each other back in the ACC but haven't played in 15 years.

After a few weeks of waiting, South Carolina officially knows what team it'll be playing in the bowl game.

All-time record: South Carolina leads 21-12-1; last matchup: 2003 (USC won 31-7 at home)

UVA wins: vs. Richmond, vs. Ohio, vs. Louisville, vs. Miami, at Duke, vs. North Carolina, vs. Liberty



UVA Losses: at Indiana, at NC State, vs. Pittsburgh, at Georgia Tech (OT), at Virginia Tech (OT)

The skinny: The Cavaliers started the season hot, winning six of their first eight games but stumbled down the stretch going 1-3 over the final month of the season without a win in the ACC with no real marquee win this year. They're middle of the pack in scoring, averaging 28.5 points per game, but are top 30 nationally in points allow 21.8 points defensively.

Offensively, they're pretty balanced averaging 211.9 yards passing compared to 170.3 rushing. Defensively they allow 180.1 yards passing and 157.1 yards on the ground.

Virginia is playing in just its second bowl under Bronco Mendenhall after he took over a rebuilding program in 2016. If the Hoos win, it'll be the first eight-win season since 2011. They also had three first-team All-ACC players: receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and defendres Juan Thornhill and Bryce Hall.

They're without Mandy Alonso for the season with a lower body injury; Alonso had 21 tackles, 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks before being sidelined for the year.

Five players to watch

Bryce Perkins, QB: Perkins makes things click offensively for the Cavaliers as a dual-threat player than can hurt defenses through the air and on the ground. He's completing 63.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,472 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 842 yards and nine touchdowns.

Perkins also doesn't turn the ball over, throwing just nine interceptions this season, and it'll be up to a thin Gamecock secondary to try and contain him.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR: He was one of three Virginia players named to the first-team All-ACC and rightfully so. He led the team with 973 yards, averaging 11.9 yards per reception, with six touchdowns. He also had 73 yards rushing.

Juan Thornhill, S: He's another first-team All-ACC player and is probably the team's best defensive player. He's racked up 92 tackles and has five interceptions this year and six passes defended. Thornhill can also play up on the line and does a few different things with 3.5 tackles for loss.

Chris Peace, LB: Peace was a third-team all-conference linebacker with 62 tackles, 9.5 for loss. He led the team with six sacks and forced two fumbles this year.

Jordan Ellis, RB: Ellis is another big factor in the Hoos' run game, leading the team with 920 yards rushing and a team-best nine touchdowns. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry and has three 100-yard games this season, none against ACC teams. He's averaging just over 54 yards and 3.8 yards per carry against conference opponents.