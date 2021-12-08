At first, GG Jackson couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

Sitting near the Gamecock bench during the exhibition against Benedict, Jackson started hearing, “We want GG!” emanating from the student section.

“That was very fun,” Jackson told GamecockCentral recently. “It came out of nowhere they were cheering my name and I was looking around and my mom was like, ‘Are they saying your name?’ and I looked over and they’re like, ‘We want GG!’ I felt like a little kid at a big giant party.”