"I've actually been playing football for three years out of my whole life. I came in and was playing receiver my sophomore year and junior year. Last spring, a new head coach came in and said he wanted me to play defensive end. He saw my frame, my quickness, my first step. He said he thought if I put my hand in the dirt that I could really help the team.



I told him if he thought that was what was best that I would trust him. After the first spring game, I didn't do too good. I put in a lot of work, started doing research and watching a lot of film, a lot of videos and learning the position; how to stop the run, rush the passer. I worked really hard over the summer to learn how to do it and it went from there. The hard work started paying off, I started getting a lot of sacks and had a good season.

I went up there over the summer and we were getting toured. I got with an assistant coach and got him my film. He got it to the defensive coordinator and coach Mike P (Peterson). During the early signing period, they came in contact with me and said 'we really want you.' They were pretty much almost basically filled up.

I didn't sign early, got a coupe more offers like USF, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky and all those other schools. I committed to South Florida and maybe a week or a week and a half ago, Coach T-Rob came to the school and said 'we really want you.' He said they would have to see if they had a scholarship. I told him if the opportunity shows up that I'd definitely go.

I loved the campus, the vibe of the campus , the people at South Carolina. They showed a lot of love when were were up there. I said if it does happen, I'm there.

It was like a dream come true. This morning was when I actually got the call. I went to sleep last night thinking I was signing with South Florida, I got to school thinking I was signing with South Florida. When I got to school, I got a call. My coach said they said a spot opened up and they sent a letter of intent and that if I wanted to do it, to do it. I said of course I wanted to do it."