Gilber Edmond breaks down signing day flip to Gamecocks
Fort Pierce (Florida) Westwood's Gilber Edmond woke up on Wednesday morning planning to sign with South Florida.
A morning phone call after his arrival at his high school changed everything.
On Wednesday, Edmond spoke with GamecockCentral.com and discussed the process that led him to South Carolina. Here's Edmond, in his own words:
"I've actually been playing football for three years out of my whole life. I came in and was playing receiver my sophomore year and junior year. Last spring, a new head coach came in and said he wanted me to play defensive end. He saw my frame, my quickness, my first step. He said he thought if I put my hand in the dirt that I could really help the team.
I told him if he thought that was what was best that I would trust him. After the first spring game, I didn't do too good. I put in a lot of work, started doing research and watching a lot of film, a lot of videos and learning the position; how to stop the run, rush the passer. I worked really hard over the summer to learn how to do it and it went from there. The hard work started paying off, I started getting a lot of sacks and had a good season.
I went up there over the summer and we were getting toured. I got with an assistant coach and got him my film. He got it to the defensive coordinator and coach Mike P (Peterson). During the early signing period, they came in contact with me and said 'we really want you.' They were pretty much almost basically filled up.
I didn't sign early, got a coupe more offers like USF, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky and all those other schools. I committed to South Florida and maybe a week or a week and a half ago, Coach T-Rob came to the school and said 'we really want you.' He said they would have to see if they had a scholarship. I told him if the opportunity shows up that I'd definitely go.
I loved the campus, the vibe of the campus , the people at South Carolina. They showed a lot of love when were were up there. I said if it does happen, I'm there.
It was like a dream come true. This morning was when I actually got the call. I went to sleep last night thinking I was signing with South Florida, I got to school thinking I was signing with South Florida. When I got to school, I got a call. My coach said they said a spot opened up and they sent a letter of intent and that if I wanted to do it, to do it. I said of course I wanted to do it."