GamecockCentral.com's coverage of the 2021 South Carolina football season includes analysis from former players.

After South Carolina's road loss in Athens, Sharrod Golightly joins us to look back at several key plays that took place throughout the contest. He dives into defensive standouts, explains concepts, and more.

Golightly spent five seasons as a Gamecock from 2010-2014. During his career, the Georgia product played in 46 total games for the Gamecocks, making 23 starts. He was a 2013 second-team AP All-SEC selection. As a senior, he was voted as one of the Gamecocks' permanent team captains.