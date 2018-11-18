Dakereon Joyner and Jay Urich also had solid first-career outings combining for 38 rushing yards and completing two passes on three attempts.

Jake Bentley has been on a roll since coming back from a knee injury and Saturday was no different. He completed 25 of his 29 passes for 339 yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes.

Running backs: A

A.J. Turner got the party started, catching two touchdown passes and rushing for another for a career-best three touchdowns in one game Saturday. He finished with 99 all-purpose yards.

Deshaun Fenwick kept things going, rushing for 112 yards and averaging 6.6 yards per carry in his first-ever game action against the Mocs. He also had his first touchdown of his career, a two-yard run.

Receivers/tight ends: A-

Deebo Samuel went for 112 yards on Senior Night, including a 61-yard touchdown reception for his second-straight 100-yard day. Two other receivers had at least 60 yards and Shi Smith had the other touchdown from the receivers, taking a pass 53 yards through a gang of tacklers to the house.

The team only had one drop, which came late in the game.

Offensive line: A

Once again, a solid performance from the guys up front, even with them cycling in a lot of new faces in the fourth quarter. Running backs averaged 5.7 yards per carry en route to 238 yards on the ground and Bentley had time to throw all day, only getting sacked twice.

Defensive line: B

UTC had a few explosive runs up the middle but overall the Gamecocks did a good job stopping the run without a few of their key players up front. With Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum out the majority of the game and Rick Sandidge hobbled, the Gamecocks allowed just 3.2 yards a carry and hurried the quarterback three times. They also had four tackles for loss.

Linebackers: B+

Admittedly, this is grading on a curve. For a group that has been inconsistent at best this season, the linebackers played well, led by Ernest Jones's team-leading five tackles and forced fumble.

Damani Staley recovered a fumble as well and Sherrod Greene had half a sack. It was a solid performance from a group that's struggled at times this season.

Secondary: B-

The Mocs connected on a few big pass plays but quarterback Nick Tiano completed less than 50 percent of his passes for just 254 yards. The defense also had its first interception since Oct. 6 with Israel Mukuamu racking up his first-career pick in the second half of Saturday's game.

They did all of it with a makeshift secondary with depth razor thin; walk-on Jason Senn played almost every snap at safety against UTC and a lot of young players saw action.

Special teams: A-

Every one of Will Tommie's eight kickoffs went for touchbacks. Joseph Charlton only had to punt twice but both were downed inside the 20. The Gamecocks blocked two kicks, and Bryan Edwards had a 19-yard return he should have taken to the house. Another solid showing from the special teams unit with the only blimp a hooked field goal from Parker White.