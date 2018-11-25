It was just another step in the right direction in an incredibly solid back-half of the season.

Jake Bentley could not have played a better game Saturday, turning in probably the best game of his career. He had a school-record 510 yards and a career-best five touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per attempt.

Running backs: B-

The running backs tripped and stumbled a few times Saturday and struggled to gain yards in the red zone. Mon Denson had 62 yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry and Rico Dowdle had four carries for 49 yards in some spot work later in the game.

Tight ends/Receivers: A

This is the group that really showed out with a few really good catch-and-runs the entire game. Deebo Samuel ran rampant on the Clemson secondary for a career-high 210 yards and three touchdowns, outrunning the entire defense on a 75-yard touchdown run.

Kiel Pollard also rumbled his way into the end zone for a 67-yard touchdown and Shi Smith finished with 109 yards and a remarkable touchdown grab in the back of the end zone as well.

Offensive line: A

This was the game that South Carolina's offensive line showed the progress its made since Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford took over. The group, starting a sophomore and true freshman on the same side of the line, handled arguably the best defensive line in the country.

Bentley dropped back 53 times and was sacked just three times and there were a few scenarios where the line opened a few holes in the run game as well.

Defensive line: F

Clemson ran for 351 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry. Trevor Lawrence wasn't sacked as he had time to pick apart a depleted secondary to the tune of 393 yards. Yes, the line was incredibly depleted without D.J. Wonnum, J.J. Enagbare, Aaron Sterling and Danny Fennell leaving the game with an ACL injury but the Tigers were still able to do what they wanted up front.

Linebackers: F

Similar to the defensive line, the Gamecock linebackers struggled to tackle in the open field despite being in position with the Tigers having a lot of success in the run game and through the air.

Secondary: F

Again, it was a depleted group with Jaycee Horn the latest defensive back to miss a game because of injury, but the group struggled to stop Clemson's passing attack and tackle in the second level.

Tee Higgins had 142 yards and Hunter Renfrow had 80 more. Lawrence finished with almost 400 yards passing and a touchdown.

Special teams: B+

There weren't a lot of opportunities for the special teams unit, but Parker White hit all five of his extra points, Will Tommie had two touchbacks on five attempts and Joseph Charlton averaged 50 yards a punt while getting one downed inside the five-yard line.