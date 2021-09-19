South Carolina finds itself coming off a loss for the first time this season after getting taken out 40-13 by No. 2 Georgia Saturday night.

It was rough for South Carolina, which trailed by as many as 34 points in Athens, with the Gamecocks struggling to contain Georgia or get anything going early offensively.

As with the Gamecocks starting to break down what went right and wrong, it's time for the weekly report card.