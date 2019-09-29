The win wasn’t without a few standout performances, and GamecockCentral is here to recognize all of it in the weekly report card.

The Gamecocks are back in the win column, using a pretty dominant defensive effort to beat Kentucky 24-7 Saturday night and snap a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats dating back to 2014.

Quarterback: B

Hilinski wasn’t asked to do too much, throwing the ball just 27 times Saturday—six total in the second half—for 140 yards. He’d make a few high-level throws to extend drives, including one where he rolled out to his non-throwing side and found Shi Smith between three defenders on the sideline for a 22-yard gain. He’d hold onto the ball a little too long in some instances and missed on a few deep balls, but those were really his only knocks.

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's win

He didn’t make that many flashy plays, but he managed the game well and it’s reflected in his grade.

Running back: A

Any time a team rushes for almost 250 yards against an SEC team and averages 5.4 yards per carry, that grade is going to be an A.

Rico Dowdle ran like someone at Kentucky owed him money, ripping off a few big runs for 102 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per carry. Tavien Feaster scored twice and led the team with 107 yards while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt.

Wide receivers: C+

It’s hard to really grade this group since there weren’t many opportunities downfield to make explosive plays, so they get just an average grade with no real standout in the group. Bryan Edwards led the team with just 37 yards, turning in a few yards after the catch on screens, and Smith had a nice reception on the sideline for a first down to prolong a touchdown drive.

Otherwise, not a lot to report on from the receiver group.

Offensive line: B-

After a lackluster week against Missouri, the offensive line came together in a big way, paving the way for South Carolina’s running backs to mow through Kentucky’s defense. They’d get a big boost from Jaylen Nichols, filling in for an injured Dylan Wonnum, and the line looked more cohesive overall than it did a week ago.

Their pass protection wasn’t great, giving up three sacks and really not allowing the Gamecocks to stretch the field, but it was an overall solid night for the offensive line.

Defensive line: A

So the Gamecock defensive line has been sneaky good all season, and Saturday night was probably the best performance of the season to date. They sacked Sawyer Smith four times, three coming from D.J. Wonnum alone, and pressured him five times.

Kentucky ran for just 115 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry, both under the offense’s season average. Smith couldn’t get comfortable at all Saturday night, finishing for just 90 yards through the air with an interception.

Also see: Insider baseball scrimmage notes

Aaron Sterling also recovered a fumble, the second turnover he’s been a part of the last two weeks. Plus, effectively stopping the Wildcat is grounds for an A.



Linebackers: B+

Again, this linebacker group continues to show signs of progress. Ernest Jones’s ascension into being one of the better middle linebackers in the SEC continues with a seven-tackle performance against Kentucky where he also notched his first-career interception.

TJ Brunson had two pass breakups and Sherrod Greene (five tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry) has strung together two solid games back to back. Jahmar Brown also flashed, picking up a tackle for loss and forcing a fumble.

Secondary: B

Since Kentucky really didn’t pass a lot, this group really wasn’t that tested. The defensive line forced a lot of pressure as well, but the Gamecock secondary did its part. Israel Mukuamu had six tackles and looked good getting off blocks on the perimeter to sniff out screen passes while Jaycee Horn had two pass breakups as well.

For a group that’s struggled at times, they looked good against a Kentucky team they were supposed to look good against.

Special teams: A-

This has been South Carolina’s best group so far this year, and it continued Saturday. Joe Charlton averaged a whopping 51.2 yards on his nine punts with two getting downed inside the five-yard line.

Will Tommie again kicked well, with two of his five kickoffs being taken out of the end zone. The only marks off come on a miscommunication on punt coverage resulting in a turnover and letting two of Charlton’s punts bounce into the end zone.

Parker White continues to be solid, nailing his only field goal attempt of the game, a 26-yarder.

Also see: What Will Muschamp said after Saturday's game

Coaching: B-

Will Muschamp spent all week talking about how the Gamecocks needed to run the ball more, and it showed Saturday with 46 rushing attempts to just 27 passing. There seemed to be a more concerted effort to establish the run game, and they threw a lot of passes to put their playmakers in space.

Could they have taken more deep shots? Sure, but the offensive line protection wasn’t great Saturday and Hilinski is still just a week removed from tendinitis in his elbow, so the quick-hitters were probably better in this week’s game plan.

Defensively it looked like there were more creative pressures and different fronts, but coaching always looks better in a win than a loss.