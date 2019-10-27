Before the Gamecocks enter an incredibly pivotal stretch of schedule, let's look back at the Tennessee game and hand out weekly grades.

The Gamecocks found themselves in a similar position as last week, up early against an SEC East team only to see it come crashing down in the second half in a 41-21 loss to Tennessee.

Quarterback: D

Whether its injuries to him or his offensive line, drops, a scheme problem or a freshman wall, Hilinski struggled again in Knoxville. His yards look good—319 o them—but most of it either came early in the game or in garbage time.

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's loss

He wouldn't get a lot of time to throw but averaged 6.3 yards per attempt with a touchdown. He would routinely look off in his timing with receivers and didn't pick up pressure well, especially late.

Running backs: C-

Albeit, this is grading on a curve. The Gamecocks didn't put up gaudy numbers like they've done in recent weeks, but they were without starter Rico Dowdle playing behind a makeshift offensive line. Take away the minus-24 yards coming off sacks, the Gamecocks rushed for 102 yards and averaged 3.7 yards per carry.

With a lot of the pressure put on Tavien Feaster, he led the team with 80 yards and a touchdown, but it was hard to run the ball effectively with the Gamecocks' offensive line struggling.

Wide receivers/tight ends: C

This grade could be a lot lower if it weren't for Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith. Edwards set a school record Saturday and hauled in what may be the catch of the year in college football while Smith had a season-high 11 catches for 156 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch to start the game.

Outside of them, the Gamecocks had problems catching the ball and making plays in key moments getting credited with five drops on the day and struggling to get anything going in the pass game in the second half. The tight ends also missed a few key blocks as well.

Offensive line: F

A group which has been so good in the run game all season struggled Saturday, getting whipped up front in both facets of the game. The Gamecocks averaged 2.6 yards per carry—3.7 if you take away sack yards—and Hilinski was sacked three times for 24 yards and hit a handful of other times.

Also see: Insider notes on Friday's baseball scrimmage

Granted, they were down their two starting tackles after Sadarius Hutcherson left the game in the second half, but a group that preached depth in the preseason struggled to get anything going all day.



Defensive line: D

A group that's been so good almost all season couldn't generate much of any pass rush Saturday, finishing the game without a sack with Tennessee playing a young offensive line and two backup quarterbacks. Because they couldn't get a pass rush, Tennessee threw the ball up and down the field against them to the tune of 351 yards.

In the end, they just couldn't get the same push up front they've gotten in previous weeks.

Linebackers: C-

They'd lose Ernest Jones right before halftime, T.J. Brunson had 10 tackles and Sherrod Greene had a few stops in the run game. In all, a strictly average performance from the group; they'd hit a few nice plays at the line of scrimmage, and Brunson was almost to quarterback Jarrett Guarantano for a sack on a touchdown pass, but they couldn't make enough plays to stop the defensive bleeding.

Secondary: F

Tennessee entered Saturday averaging right around 194 yards passing per game and threw for over 350 yards, which earns the F right there. The Gamecocks' secondary gave up explosive play after explosive play with Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings accounting for 276 of their 351 yards.

Tackling was poor at times and the safeties were beat on multiple deep balls as well. It's a mind-boggling performance given they're two weeks removed from a stymying performance against Georgia.

Also see: Fast-rising prospect has 'eye-opening' visit

Special teams: F

This has been the team's best unit so far this year and Saturday it failed them. They'd give up two special teams touchdowns on a punt return and a blocked punt, both with some execution problems. Any time a specific unit gives up 14 momentum-changing points it's hard for the grade to be good.

Coaching: D

The beginning of the game and the plan there were well-designed and executed well, but after that it went downhill. The Gamecocks struggled for consistency offensively and multiple players talked postgame about the team not being "desperate" enough to make plays after halftime. That has to fall back on the coaches to some degree.

South Carolina's offense also struggled to pick up first downs when it needed them, which can go back to play calling as well.