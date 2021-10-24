Another trip to Texas A&M, and another loss to the Aggies.

The Gamecocks were blown out 44-14 in College Station, with it being 44-0 at one point before two fourth-quarter touchdowns with the game in hand. It was a bad night all around for South Carolina, which was being outgained 461-6 in the third quarter.

With the game now in the rearview and an open date on the horizon, it’s time to hand out the weekly report card.