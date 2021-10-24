Grading the Gamecocks: Texas A&M
Another trip to Texas A&M, and another loss to the Aggies.
The Gamecocks were blown out 44-14 in College Station, with it being 44-0 at one point before two fourth-quarter touchdowns with the game in hand. It was a bad night all around for South Carolina, which was being outgained 461-6 in the third quarter.
With the game now in the rearview and an open date on the horizon, it’s time to hand out the weekly report card.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news