The win gives South Carolina its first of the year, and with it comes a relatively good report card.

The Gamecocks walloped Vanderbilt 41-7 as the offense dominated on the ground and the defense was able to hold the Commodores to just one touchdown.

Quarterback: A

Collin Hill continues to play efficient football, not putting the ball in danger and making the right play more often than he doesn't. The grad transfer completed 66.7 percent of his 24 passes and averaged 8.2 yards per attempt, which is really good.

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's game

Hill is one of the reasons the offense has looked good at times this year, and one of the reasons it put up 41 points against Vanderbilt. Hill also rushed for two touchdowns.

Running back: A

Kevin Harris continues to prove he's a feature-type back in the SEC, picking up 171 yards on 21 carries (8.1 yards per attempt) and rushing for two touchdowns. ZaQuandre White had a nice run, but also a fumble, and Deshaun Fenwick continues to average over five yards per carry, rushing five times Saturday for 28 yards. Both Harris and Fenwick had drops in the pass game, but it wasn't enough to bring the grade down to a B.

It's a unit that was unproven entering the year but is turning into one of the better pieces in the Gamecock offense.

Wide receivers/tight ends: B+

Nick Muse and Dakereon Joyner are the reasons the grades are as high as they are for this group, with Muse catching five passes for 85 yards and looking pretty explosive in the pass game, while Joyner took an end around 47 yards to the house on his first touch of the season. Muse was also much better in the blocking game Saturday, something he's struggled with.

Shi Smith, after carrying the load the first two games, had a respectable 46 yards receiving, but only two other receivers (Xavier Legette and Josh Vann) caught passes (3 for 36 yards). The Gamecocks got production from the guys who played, but need to have more guys step up.

Also see: Everything Will Muschamp said postgame

Offensive line: C+

The line struggled early in the game, giving up two sacks in the first quarter, but settled down nicely. They still struggled at times as the Gamecocks try to figure out the answers on the right side, allowing seven pressures on Hill Saturday, but didn't allow a sack after the first quarter and paved the way for almost 300 rushing yards.

Defensive line: A

This was an easy grade. The defensive line put pressure on the Commodores early and often, sacking Seals two times and looking good doing it. Jordan Burch continues to turn into a really good player, picking up five tackles (including one leveling) and recovering a fumble.

JJ Enagbare is also thriving and, after not playing last week, Rick Sandidge had three tackles and a sack Saturday.

Linebackers: B+

The reason this is so high is because of Ernest Jones, who was lights-out once again. He'd have 13 tackles, three for loss, and a key fourth down stop in the first half and looked like the Gamecocks' captain in the middle.

Outside of him there were a few guys to add tackles but no one shined quite as brightly as Jones did Saturday.

Secondary: B

A group that's struggled this year looked much better against a depleted Vanderbilt team. They did give up a few big plays and a long touchdown catch but other than that were solid. Jammie Robinson added seven tackles and a pass breakup, Cam Smith picked up his first career interception, and Shilo Sanders had six tackles as he settles in at safety.

Special teams: B+

Special teams is slowly coming along and the freshmen are looking much better than they did two weeks ago. Kai Kroeger averaged 48.5 yards per punt, including one 52-yarder, and Mitch Jeter had three touchbacks on eight attempts.

Also see: Insider notes from Friday's baseball scrimmage

Parker White also slotted two field goals, missing one from 53 yards out, and didn't miss an extra point. Shi Smith (31 yards) on kickoffs and Jammie Robinson (30 yards, long of 16) on punts show they have some talent in the return game as well.

Coaching: B-

The only real ding on the coaching was the Gamecocks' inability to get a play off before the end of the first half, and that came in large part because players were jawing and the clock was running down.

Mike Bobo called a really good game, installing new wrinkles in the run game at halftime and showing a propensity to make adjustments on the fly.