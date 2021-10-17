In the end it was a win.

The Gamecocks came dangerously close Saturday to seeing their 12-game win streak come to an end against Vanderbilt, using a last-minute touchdown drive from Zeb Noland to edge the 'Dores 21-20 at home.

It wasn't pretty at times, and there was some good and bad over the course of four quarters and now it's time to hand out the weekly report card.

