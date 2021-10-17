Grading the Gamecocks: Vanderbilt
In the end it was a win.
The Gamecocks came dangerously close Saturday to seeing their 12-game win streak come to an end against Vanderbilt, using a last-minute touchdown drive from Zeb Noland to edge the 'Dores 21-20 at home.
It wasn't pretty at times, and there was some good and bad over the course of four quarters and now it's time to hand out the weekly report card.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news