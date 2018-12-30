Offensively they couldn't string anything together while Bryce Perkins and the Hoos scored a touchdown in every quarter.

The Gamecocks are less than 24 hours removed from a 28-0 bowl loss to Virginia, a game in which they said they didn't come with the right mindset.

Quarterback: D

Jake Bentley did not have his best day by any stretch of the imagination—17-for-40, 218 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions—but his receivers didn't catch much and his offensive line had arguably its worst performance of the year. Bentley's statistically historic but up-and-down year ends with a frustrating game where he could never really get anything going.

Also see: What Will Muschamp said after the Belk Bowl

Running backs: F

The tone for this group was set earlier when Rico Dowdle dropped a surefire first down on a fourth-and-one play on the Gamecocks' first drive. After that it was rough sledding with the team's leading rusher, Dowdle, going for just 21 yards and the team averaging 2.3 yards per carry.

Wide receivers: D-

A caveat: if not for Shi Smith, this grade wouldn't be as high as it is. Smith, in place of Deebo Samuel Saturday, caught six passes for 76 yards, including ripping a ball down for a 37-yard gain. Other than him, the drops that plagued this group at times earlier in the season reared their head again and the receivers didn't look cohesive without Samuel on the field.

Offensive line: D

A group that had it's best year in a long time turned in maybe its worst performance of the year. It had no answer for Virginia's pass rush with Bentley under pressure seemingly all day. He was hurried four times and sacked twice and the line, starting true freshman Hank Manos at center, couldn't get enough push up front Saturday.

Also see: Live updates from Bank of America Stadium

Defensive line: F

All week this group and Will Muschamp talked about staying disciplined and in the run lanes to prevent Bryce Perkins from running the ball. They didn't do that consistently at all, allowing him to run for 81 yards and average 5.4 yards per attempt. He wasn't under pressure really at all, getting sacked twice and hurried two more times.

Linebackers: D

There were a few coverage busts and trouble fitting the run game, but Brunson finished with 12 tackles and eclipsed 100 on the season. Sherrord Greene and Damani Staley each had six with Staley recovering a fumble in the second half.

Walk-on Spencer Eason-Riddle had to play significant snaps, racking up four tackles, one for loss.

Also see: Insider notes on the Gamecocks' defensive line class

Secondary: F

With so many injuries and Rashad Fenton not playing in the second half, there were times Muschamp and the Gamecocks relied on five freshmen—Jaylin Dickerson, Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, Jonathan Gipson and RJ Roderick—and a converted running back in AJ Turner in the secondary.

Perkins was able to take advantage of that throwing for 208 yards but passing for three touchdowns with the Hoos able to move the ball at will Saturday.

Special teams: C-

Again, if it wasn't for Shi Smith and Joseph Charlton, this grade would be a little lower. Smith ripped off a 62-yard kick return in the second half. Charlton also had five punts and averaged 45.2 yards, including a 59-yarder. Other that, Will Tommie kicked a ball out of bounds on his lone kickoff of the day and Parker White missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.