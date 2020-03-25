A full breakdown of each matchup is below and voting is taking place on the Fighting Gamecocks Forum .

(1) Michael Roth vs. (16) David Marchbanks

Roth was the best pitcher in college baseball for two years, helping lead the Gamecocks to three straight College World Series championship series and two national championships. He's an All-American and considered one of the best college baseball players of all time. He has two of the best seasons in terms of ERA all-time at South Carolina (1.35 in 2010 and 1.00 in 2011) and the bullpen at Founders Park is named after him.

The 2003 SEC Pitcher of the Year, Marchbanks was an All-American in three seasons at South Carolina, going 31-8 with a 3.67 ERA in three seasons with 214 strikeouts. His pitcher of the year season had him going 15-3 with a 2.73 ERA and he made the trip to Omaha twice in his career.

(2) Earl Bass vs. (15) Brian Buscher



Bass was one of the first true super star baseball players at South Carolina, helping lead the Gamecocks to their first ever College World Series in 1975. He was a two-time All-American, going 29-2 over his final two seasons and allowing just 36 earned runs those two years. His jersey was the first among players the Gamecocks retired in program history.

Buscher was an All-SEC and All-American in two years at South Carolina, slashing .356/.408/.608 with 29 homers and 130 RBI during his career. He played in two College World Series and helped get the Gamecocks to a national championship game against Texas in 2002.

(3) Kip Bouknight vs. (14) Mac White

Bouknight was a star at South Carolina, earning conference and national player of the year honors in 2000. That year he dominated the SEC with a 17-1 record and a 2.81 ERA and 143 strikeouts. He's one of the best pitchers to ever come through South Carolina.

White's another All-SEC and All-American outfielder, slashing .336/.417/.523 with 26 home runs and 198 RBI in four seasons. He still holds the school record for hits, doubles and is second in RBI.

(4) Drew Meyer vs. (13) Hank Small

Meyer is yet again another All-American and All-SEC player who was part of the Gamecocks 2002 College World Series team. He hit .330/.403/.484 with 24 homers and 126 RBI and still holds the record for most hits in a season with 2002.

Small was an All-American first baseman who was on the Gamecocks' first College World Series, hitting .390/.455/.750 his senior year with 19 home runs. He struck out just 54 times in four years.

(5) Landon Powell vs. (12) Justin Smoak

Powell was one of the best power hitters to come through South Carolina, ending his career slugging .531 with 44 home runs, fifth all-time, and second in doubles with 61. He was on the CWS All-Tournament team in 2002 and was the Regional MVP in 2003.

Smoak is another big bopper, still atop the program's home run charts at 62 and RBI at 207. He's also the record holder for total bases in a career and fourth in doubles. He ended his career as a Freshman All-American, All-SEC and a Team USA participant and the 2009 NCAA Regional MVP.

(6) Christian Walker vs. (11) Matt Price

Walker may go down as the best infielder in program history, launching arguably the biggest hit in program history to send South Carolina to the College World Series in 2010. Over his three year career he was named to the All-Tournament team in 2010 and an All-SEC first baseman. He ended hitting .336/.431/.533 with 30 homers and 168 RBI, including hitting .406 in the College World Series alone.

Price is the program's best-ever closer, clinching a few big games over the 22-game postseason win streak ranging from 2010-12. Over four years he made 102 appearances (second most all-time) and ended with 43 saves, the most in school history and 13 more than the next highest mark. In 102 appearances he had an ERA of 2.76 with a 3.3 strikeout to walk ratio.

(7) Jackie Bradley Jr. vs. (10) Brian Roberts

Bradley Jr. was another All-American and Team USA player who was a key piece to both national championship teams, including earning Most Outstanding Player in the 2010 College World Series. Bradley Jr. ended his career hitting .331/.429/.530 with 133 RBI.

Roberts only played one season at South Carolina but was good enough to get into the tournament on that alone, hitting .353/.472/.611 with 12 homers and stealing a whopping 67 bases, which is still a school record today. He was voted second team All-SEC and second team All-American by Baseball America.

(8) Whit Merrifield vs. (9) Blake Cooper

Merrifield is best remembered for his game-winning hit in the national championship series to give the Gamecocks their first title in 2010, but in three years he was also an All-SEC outfielder and one of the best defensive outfielders in the conference. He slashed .329/.401/.489 with 27 homers and 117 RBI in three seasons.

Cooper was another member of that 2010 team, dominating UCLA in game one of the title series to get things off on the right foot. Cooper was a great starter for four seasons, going 34-14 with a 3.72 ERA, including going 13-2 with a 2.76 ERA in his senior season with 126 strikeouts.