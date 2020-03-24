Voting is going on for the next 24 hours on the Fighting Gamecocks Forum.

It's why guys like BJ McKie and Devan Downey—two guys who would be much higher in the seedings if both programs were done individually—are lower.

To avoid any confusion, here's how the basketball regional works: the players are split 50-50 between men's and women's basketball; men are the odd seeds, women the even to be fair to both programs with some really good history.

GamecockCentral is doing a Best Gamecock Athlete of All-time bracket, which starts today with voting in the football and basketball regionals.

(1) Alex English vs. (16) Shannon Johnson

English is one of a few retired jerseys in program history, earning All-American honors in 1975 and is currently second all-time on the all-time scoring list and averaged 17.8 points over his career and shot 53.8 percent from the field over four seasons. Since the Gamecocks weren't in the ACC or Metro conferences when he played, he couldn't get any all-conference honors, of which he would have earned many.

Johnson is a three-time All-SEC selection, an All-American and a Player of the Year finalist as a senior. She averaged 20.5 points over her 109-game career, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three. She entered this year third all-time in scoring and had a whopping 17 30-point games over her career.

(2) A'ja Wilson vs. (15) Mike Dunleavy

Wilson is by far the best player in program history: three-time SEC Player of the Year, three-time consensus All-American, four time All-SEC, SEC Freshman of the year, consensus player of the year and a national champion. She's first all-time in points, second in double-doubles and third in rebounds. It's just a matter of time before 22 is hanging in the rafters.

Dunleavy played in 111 games over the course of his career and is one of a handful of guys to eclipse the 1,200 point threshold for his career. He finished his career shooting 48.4 percent from the field and is seventh all-time in points per game at South Carolina at 14.3.

(3) Sindarius Thornwell vs. (14) Jocelyn Penn

Thornwell may go down as one of the best players in program history as time goes on, turning into one of the best two-way players the school's ever seen. The All-Freshman player turned into an All-American and SEC Player of the Year as a senior, ranking fifth in points per game all-time and leading the team to its first Final Four ever in 2017 as part of a senior year where he averaged 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Penn is another two-time All-SEC selection and All-American from the late 1990s and early 2000s. She finished his career averaging 16.3 points sand 6.7 rebounds and entered the year fifth all-time in scoring with 1,939 career points and five 30-point games.

(4) Shelia Foster vs. (13) Devan Downey

Foster was the best player in program history before Wilson, an All-American and Player of the Year Finalist and is currently second all-time on the scoring list behind Wilson. SHe's currently first in field goals made, eighth in field goal percentage and still has the program record for career rebounds at 1,427.

Downey was another Gamecock great who deserves to be higher if this was just a men's basketball bracket. He was a three-time All-SEC selection, a two-time honorable mention All-American and was named to the SEC All-Defensive team as a senior. He holds a school record for field goals attempted in a career and is fifth all-time in points. And he almost single-handedly took down Kentucky.

(5) John Roche vs. (12) Alaina Coates

Roche is another great Gamecock, earning three All-SEC honors, and multiple All-American nods over his illustrious career where he totaled 1,910 points (currently fourth all-time) and is second in school history averaging 22.5 points per game. His No. 11 is retired and hanging up at Colonial Life Arena.

Coates was one of the first dominant bigs of the Dawn Staley era and was a key piece in the Gamecocks' success leading up to and during that 2017 championship run. A multiple-time All-SEC and All-American selection, Coates earned Sixth Woman of the Year honors as a freshman and is second all-time in rebounds, blocks and double-doubles.

(6) Tiffany Mitchell vs. (11) Kevin Joyce

Mitchell was one of the first big-time gets for Dawn Staley and turned into one of the best guards ever to come through the program. Mitchell again earned multiple All-SEC and All-American honors and was a Player of the Year Finalist on multiple occasions as well. She's sixth all-time in points and second all time in three-point percentage as well.

Joyce was a two-time All-American in the early 1970s for South Carolina, averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game over three seasons. It's been 50 years roughly since he's played but he's still top 10 all-time in scoring average, average assists, free throw percentage and free throws made. His No. 43 is retired as well.

(7) Grady Wallace vs. (10) La'Keisha Sutton

Wallace was the first ever jersey to get retired after two dominant seasons at South Carolina. He led the NCAA in points per game in 1956-57 with 31.3 and has four of the top six scoring games in program history, including a 54-point performance against Georgia as a senior. He still holds the program record for points per game and is top 10 in rebounding average.

Sutton was All-SEC and All-Defensive team in four seasons at South Carolina, averaging 10.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She's fourth all-time in assist average and helped lay a foundation for success that Dawn Staley is reaping the benefits now.

(8) Martha Parker vs. (9) BJ McKie

Parker is another standout from the Metro Conference days, earning All-Metro twice and getting named the league's Player of the Year as a junior. She's still top 10 in points, free throws made, free throw percentage, assists and steals.

McKie is another guy who should be much higher up the list if this was just the men's bracket, the school's all-time leading scorer and SEC Rookie of the Year in 1996. He helped lead the Gamecocks to a regular season SEC title in 1997 and McKie finished his career a two-time All-SEC selection and a third-team All-American. He's third all time in minutes played with a school record 672 free throws made.