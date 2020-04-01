The football and basketball regionals are Tuesday and Thursday while the baseball and other sports regionals are Wednesday and Friday.

The bracket includes some of the all-time greats and some elite matchups between some of the school's best players to ever come through Columbia.

(1) Michael Roth vs. (12) Justin Smoak

Roth was the best pitcher in college baseball for two years, helping lead the Gamecocks to three straight College World Series championship series and two national championships. He's an All-American and considered one of the best college baseball players of all time. He has two of the best seasons in terms of ERA all-time at South Carolina (1.35 in 2010 and 1.00 in 2011) and the bullpen at Founders Park is named after him.

Smoak is a big bopper, still atop the program's home run charts at 62 and RBI at 207. He's also the record holder for total bases in a career and fourth in doubles. He ended his career as a Freshman All-American, All-SEC and a Team USA participant and the 2009 NCAA Regional MVP.

(7) Jacke Bradley Jr. vs. (11) Matt Price

Bradley Jr. was another All-American and Team USA player who was a key piece to both national championship teams, including earning Most Outstanding Player in the 2010 College World Series. Bradley Jr. ended his career hitting .331/.429/.530 with 133 RBI.

Price is the program's best-ever closer, clinching a few big games over the 22-game postseason win streak ranging from 2010-12. Over four years he made 102 appearances (second most all-time) and ended with 43 saves, the most in school history and 13 more than the next highest mark. In 102 appearances he had an ERA of 2.76 with a 3.3 strikeout to walk ratio.

(1) Clint Mathis vs. (4) Wade King

Clint Mathis, men's soccer: Carolina's first two-time soccer All-American ('95 and '97) ... Holds the school records for single-season points (53) and goals (25), which tied for the national lead in 1995 ... A three-time finalist for National Player of the Year ... Ranks third all-time in scoring with 121 points (55 goals, 15 assists) ... Has 46 career appearances and 12 goals for the United States National Team, including a stint on the 2002 World Cup team ... Finished as leading scorer for USA in 2002 after recording seven goals and two assists for 16 points ... Became the second U.S. Men's National Team Player in history to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated on May 27, 2002 ... Drafted No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 1998 MLS draft, Clint has played for five teams (Los Angeles Galaxy, NY/NJ MetroStars, Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids, NY Red Bull) ... In three-plus seasons with the MetroStars, scored 87 points (33 goals, 21 assists) which ranks second in team history ... Holds the MLS records for most goals (five) and points (10) in a game, set in a 6-4 MetroStars win over Dallas in 2000.

Wade King, swimming and diving: A 12-time All-American while at South Carolina, Wade earned All-American honors all four years he competed for the Gamecocks (1986-89) ... His honors include: 100 butterfly (4x), 200 medley relay (1x), 400 medley relay (3x), 200 freestyle relay (1x), 400 freestyle relay (1x) and the 800 freestyle relay (2x) ... Out of the 19 swimming events available, Wade graduated with school records in seven of them ... Still holds the record for the 400 freestyle relay (2:57.39) ... Currently holds two American records for the 35-39 age group in the 50 butterfly-short course (22.30) and the 50 butterfly-long course (25.00).

(6) Terrence Trammell vs. (10) Kyle Thompson



Terrence Trammell, track and field: All-American in track who captured silver medals at both the 2000 and 2004 Olympics while running the 110-meter high hurdles... was a six-time NCAA champion... named the SEC Athlete of the Year in 1999... is a two-time World Indoor 60m hurdles gold medalist ('01 & '06)... was the 2003 World Outdoor 110m hurdles silver medalist... is a three-time USA Indoor 60m hurdles champion ('00, '01, '06) and was the 2002 USA Indoor 60m champion.

Kyle Thompson, men's golf: An All-American golfer at South Carolina from 1999-2001 ... won the 2001 NCAA West regional and broke Carl Paulson's school record for most individual titles with five ... he won both the 1999 Seminole Classic and the NCAA East Regional, where he set a school record of 63 in the final round.