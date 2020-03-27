Voting can be done on the Fighting Gamecocks Forum and a breakdown of all the round two matchups is below.

The top four seeds in the bracket all advanced but there were two double-digit seeds advance as well with Justin Smoak upsetting Landon Powell and Matt Price getting by Christian Walker.

The matchups here pit teammates against each other, national champions and All-Americans and a few record holders as well.

Day four of voting is here, and up next is the second round of the baseball regional.

(1) Michael Roth vs. (8) Whit Merrifield

Roth was the best pitcher in college baseball for two years, helping lead the Gamecocks to three straight College World Series championship series and two national championships. He's an All-American and considered one of the best college baseball players of all time. He has two of the best seasons in terms of ERA all-time at South Carolina (1.35 in 2010 and 1.00 in 2011) and the bullpen at Founders Park is named after him.

Merrifield is best remembered for his game-winning hit in the national championship series to give the Gamecocks their first title in 2010, but in three years he was also an All-SEC outfielder and one of the best defensive outfielders in the conference. He slashed .329/.401/.489 with 27 homers and 117 RBI in three seasons.

(2) Earl Bass vs. (7) Jackie Bradley Jr.



Bass was one of the first true super star baseball players at South Carolina, helping lead the Gamecocks to their first ever College World Series in 1975. He was a two-time All-American, going 29-2 over his final two seasons and allowing just 36 earned runs those two years. His jersey was the first among players the Gamecocks retired in program history.

Bradley Jr. was another All-American and Team USA player who was a key piece to both national championship teams, including earning Most Outstanding Player in the 2010 College World Series. Bradley Jr. ended his career hitting .331/.429/.530 with 133 RBI.

(3) Kip Bouknight vs. (11) Matt Price

Bouknight was a star at South Carolina, earning conference and national player of the year honors in 2000. That year he dominated the SEC with a 17-1 record and a 2.81 ERA and 143 strikeouts. He's one of the best pitchers to ever come through South Carolina.

Price is the program's best-ever closer, clinching a few big games over the 22-game postseason win streak ranging from 2010-12. Over four years he made 102 appearances (second most all-time) and ended with 43 saves, the most in school history and 13 more than the next highest mark. In 102 appearances he had an ERA of 2.76 with a 3.3 strikeout to walk ratio.

(4) Drew Meyer vs. (12) Justin Smoak

Meyer is yet again another All-American and All-SEC player who was part of the Gamecocks 2002 College World Series team. He hit .330/.403/.484 with 24 homers and 126 RBI and still holds the record for most hits in a season with 2002.

Smoak is another big bopper, still atop the program's home run charts at 62 and RBI at 207. He's also the record holder for total bases in a career and fourth in doubles. He ended his career as a Freshman All-American, All-SEC and a Team USA participant and the 2009 NCAA Regional MVP.