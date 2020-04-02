All four Elite Eight games can be voted on at the Fighting Gamecocks Forum and will continue for the next 24 hours.

It pits a Heisman winner against the all-time winningest quarterback to the greatest players ever from both basketball programs to two teammates squaring off and a matchup between two Olympians.

The Elite Eight is finally here, and with it comes the most star-studded matchups of the entire Greatest Gamecock Athlete of All-Time bracket.

All four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Elite Eight and are still alive for the title while just one two seed—A'ja Wilson—is still kicking. Intriguingly enough, one six seed and two seven seeds are still taking part in Cinderella runs in Jackie Bradley Jr. and Terrence Trammell.

Three other upset runs ended in the Sweet 16 with Bradley Jr. taking down No. 11 seed Matt Price and No. 12-seed Justin Smoak was ousted by Michael Roth.

Trammell also took down another No. 10 seed Kyle Thompson while Rogers ended up dominating against Marcus Lattimore, eliminating a fan favorite.

The Elite Eight matchups are:



(1) George Rogers vs. (6) Connor Shaw

The former No. 1 pick and program's lone Heisman winner against one of the most beloved running backs to come through the program. Rogers finished his career with 5,091 yards and 33 total touchdowns in four seasons at South Carolina and still holds plenty of school records 40 years after his college days are done. His No. 38 is retired by the school.

Shaw is the winningest quarterback in school history, winning an unprecedented 27 games over four seasons at South Carolina. He still holds completion percentage records for his career, and made 177 straight attempts between 2012 and 2013 without an interception, tossing just one interception in 284 attempts his senior season. Shaw is also responsible for one of the greatest comebacks in school history, coming off the bench injured to win at Missouri in 2013.

(1) Alex English vs. (2) A'ja Wilson

English is one of a few retired jerseys in program history, earning All-American honors in 1975 and is currently second all-time on the all-time scoring list and averaged 17.8 points over his career and shot 53.8 percent from the field over four seasons. Since the Gamecocks weren't in the ACC or Metro conferences when he played, he couldn't get any all-conference honors, of which he would have earned many.

Wilson is by far the best player in program history: three-time SEC Player of the Year, three-time consensus All-American, four time All-SEC, SEC Freshman of the year, consensus player of the year and a national champion. She's first all-time in points, second in double-doubles and third in rebounds. It's just a matter of time before 22 is hanging in the rafters.

(1) Michael Roth vs. (7) Jackie Bradley Jr.



Roth was the best pitcher in college baseball for two years, helping lead the Gamecocks to three straight College World Series championship series and two national championships. He's an All-American and considered one of the best college baseball players of all time. He has two of the best seasons in terms of ERA all-time at South Carolina (1.35 in 2010 and 1.00 in 2011) and the bullpen at Founders Park is named after him.

Bradley Jr. was another All-American and Team USA player who was a key piece to both national championship teams, including earning Most Outstanding Player in the 2010 College World Series. Bradley Jr. ended his career hitting .331/.429/.530 with 133 RBI.

(1) Clint Mathis vs. (6) Terrence Trammell

Clint Mathis, men's soccer: Carolina's first two-time soccer All-American ('95 and '97) ... Holds the school records for single-season points (53) and goals (25), which tied for the national lead in 1995 ... A three-time finalist for National Player of the Year ... Ranks third all-time in scoring with 121 points (55 goals, 15 assists) ... Has 46 career appearances and 12 goals for the United States National Team, including a stint on the 2002 World Cup team ... Finished as leading scorer for USA in 2002 after recording seven goals and two assists for 16 points ... Became the second U.S. Men's National Team Player in history to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated on May 27, 2002 ... Drafted No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 1998 MLS draft, Clint has played for five teams (Los Angeles Galaxy, NY/NJ MetroStars, Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids, NY Red Bull) ... In three-plus seasons with the MetroStars, scored 87 points (33 goals, 21 assists) which ranks second in team history ... Holds the MLS records for most goals (five) and points (10) in a game, set in a 6-4 MetroStars win over Dallas in 2000.

Terrence Trammell, track and field: All-American in track who captured silver medals at both the 2000 and 2004 Olympics while running the 110-meter high hurdles... was a six-time NCAA champion... named the SEC Athlete of the Year in 1999... is a two-time World Indoor 60m hurdles gold medalist ('01 & '06)... was the 2003 World Outdoor 110m hurdles silver medalist... is a three-time USA Indoor 60m hurdles champion ('00, '01, '06) and was the 2002 USA Indoor 60m champion.