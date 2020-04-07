Among the four representatives, there are three national titles, two national player of the years, four All-Americans and a SEC Player of the Year.

One representative from each of the four regionals—football, baseball, basketball and other sports—make up the field.

After starting with 64 of the greatest athletes ever at South Carolina, we're officially down to the Final Four of our Greatest Gamecock of All-Time bracket.

Three of the four No. 1 seeds made easy work to get to the Final Four, taking down a few fan favorites along the way with A'ja Wilson the lone non-No. 1 seed still in the field.

Before taking down No. 1 seed in the basketball regional Alex English in the Elite Eight, Wilson had victories against Mike Dunleavy, Grady Wallace and Sindarius Thornwell.

Her opponent, Michael Roth, was the top seed in the baseball regional and dispatched his opponents fairly easily, starting with David Marchbanks and continuing on with Whit Merrifield, Justin Smoak and Jackie Bradley Jr. to advance to the Final Four.

On the other side of things, George Rogers took down some of the biggest names and most popular athletes ever at South Carolina, beating Steve Taneyhill, Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Lattimore and finally Connor Shaw.

He'll face off against Clint Mathis from the Other Sports regional after taking down Siew Ai-Lim, Lisa Misipeka, Wade King and Terrence Trammell.

(1) George Rogers vs. (1) Clint Mathis

The former No. 1 pick and program's lone Heisman winner against one of the most beloved running backs to come through the program. Rogers finished his career with 5,091 yards and 33 total touchdowns in four seasons at South Carolina and still holds plenty of school records 40 years after his college days are done. His No. 38 is retired by the school.

Clint Mathis, men's soccer: Carolina's first two-time soccer All-American ('95 and '97) ... Holds the school records for single-season points (53) and goals (25), which tied for the national lead in 1995 ... A three-time finalist for National Player of the Year ... Ranks third all-time in scoring with 121 points (55 goals, 15 assists) ... Has 46 career appearances and 12 goals for the United States National Team, including a stint on the 2002 World Cup team ... Finished as leading scorer for USA in 2002 after recording seven goals and two assists for 16 points ... Became the second U.S. Men's National Team Player in history to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated on May 27, 2002 ... Drafted No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 1998 MLS draft, Clint has played for five teams (Los Angeles Galaxy, NY/NJ MetroStars, Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids, NY Red Bull) ... In three-plus seasons with the MetroStars, scored 87 points (33 goals, 21 assists) which ranks second in team history ... Holds the MLS records for most goals (five) and points (10) in a game, set in a 6-4 MetroStars win over Dallas in 2000.

(2) A'ja Wilson vs. (1) Michael Roth

Wilson is by far the best player in program history: three-time SEC Player of the Year, three-time consensus All-American, four time All-SEC, SEC Freshman of the year, consensus player of the year and a national champion. She's first all-time in points, second in double-doubles and third in rebounds. It's just a matter of time before 22 is hanging in the rafters.

Roth was the best pitcher in college baseball for two years, helping lead the Gamecocks to three straight College World Series championship series and two national championships. He's an All-American and considered one of the best college baseball players of all time. He has two of the best seasons in terms of ERA all-time at South Carolina (1.35 in 2010 and 1.00 in 2011) and the bullpen at Founders Park is named after him.