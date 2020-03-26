Voting can be found on the Fighting Gamecocks Forum and a full breakdown of the bracket is below.

The second round features matchups between teammates, Heisman Trophy winners and All-SEC players, consensus All-Americans and two matchups pitting two of the program's best offensive players against each other.

The first round is in the books and now eight football players are moving on in the Greatest Gamecock of All-Time bracket.

There were only a few upsets in the football regional with the higher seeds winning in all but two matchups. The only two lower seeds to win were No. 9 Stephon Gilmore over Tommy Suggs and No. 10 Melvin Ingram over Steve Wadiak.

Here are the matchups for round two:

(1) George Rogers vs. (9) Stephon Gilmore

The former No. 1 pick and program's lone Heisman winner against one of the most beloved quarterbacks to come through the program. Rogers finished his career with 5,091 yards and 33 total touchdowns in four seasons at South Carolina and still holds plenty of school records 40 years after his college days are done. His No. 38 is retired by the school.

Gilmore was a Freshman All-American at South Carolina in 2009 before turning into one of the best corners in the country his final two years on campus. He was part of the SEC East championship team and finished his career with 181 tackles and eight interceptions, including one of the longest interception returns in school history, an 80-yarder against Furman.

(2) Jadeveon Clowney vs. (10) Melvin Ingram

Another No. 1 overall recruit and top overall pick in 2014, Clowney dominated for three seasons at South Carolina, still holding school records for sacks in a game (4.5), tackles for loss in a season (23.5), sacks in a season (13) and is second in career tackles for loss (47) and third in career sacks (24).

Ingram is another consensus All-American and one of the best defensive linemen to come through South Carolina, top four all-time in tackles for loss, sacks and is second all-time in sacks in a season with 10 in 2011. He was also on the SEC East title team and one 11-win year, finishing his career with 111 tackles, 21.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss. Plus, the greatest fake punt touchdown in school history.

(3) Sterling Sharpe vs. (6) Connor Shaw



Another retired jersey, Sharpe's No. 2 will not be worn by anyone else at South Carolina. Sharpe is fourth all-time in receiving yards with 2,497, top 10 in receiving touchdowns and top five in career receptions as well. He finished his career with 169 receptions, averaging 14.8 yards per pop and had 22 total touchdowns. He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Shaw is the winningest quarterback in school history, winning an unprecedented 27 games over four seasons at South Carolina and still holds completion percentage records for his career and went 177 straight attempts between 2012 and 2013 without an interception, tossing just one interception in 284 attempts his senior season. Shaw is also responsible for one of the greatest comebacks in school history, coming off the bench injured to win at Missouri in 2013.

(4) Marcus Lattimore vs. (5) Alshon Jeffery

Lattimore had one of the best freshman years in school history, setting the freshman record for rushing yards (1,197), touchdowns (19) and points scored (114) as part of the team's SEC East championship team. Injuries derailed the rest of his career, but Lattimore still holds the school record for points scored in a season, touchdowns scored in a season and a career, is fourth all-time in total points scored (the highest position player listed) and is sixth all-time in rushing yards in a career.

Jeffery might go down as the best receiver ever at South Carolina, the career leader in receiving yards before Bryan Edwards broke it this year. Jeffery was part of an SEC East championship team and an 11-win team, finishing his career with over 3,000 yards receiving and is tied for the school record with Sidney Rice with 23 receiving touchdowns. He also made the bets Hail Mary catch in a bowl game maybe ever.