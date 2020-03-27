A reminder voting can be done every day on the Fighting Gamecocks Forum and a breakdown of the matchups is below.

It's the final day of voting before the Sweet 16, and the final regional is the Other Sports, made up of some of the best athletes at South Carolina.

(1) Clint Mathis vs. (8 Lisa Misipeka

Clint Mathis, men's soccer: Carolina's first two-time soccer All-American ('95 and '97) ... Holds the school records for single-season points (53) and goals (25), which tied for the national lead in 1995 ... A three-time finalist for National Player of the Year ... Ranks third all-time in scoring with 121 points (55 goals, 15 assists) ... Has 46 career appearances and 12 goals for the United States National Team, including a stint on the 2002 World Cup team ... Finished as leading scorer for USA in 2002 after recording seven goals and two assists for 16 points ... Became the second U.S. Men's National Team Player in history to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated on May 27, 2002 ... Drafted No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 1998 MLS draft, Clint has played for five teams (Los Angeles Galaxy, NY/NJ MetroStars, Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids, NY Red Bull) ... In three-plus seasons with the MetroStars, scored 87 points (33 goals, 21 assists) which ranks second in team history ... Holds the MLS records for most goals (five) and points (10) in a game, set in a 6-4 MetroStars win over Dallas in 2000.

Lisa Misipeka, track and field: A three-time Olympian for American Somoa, Lisa carried the flag for her country in the opening ceremonies of the 2004 Athens Olympics ... Won a bronze medal at the 1999 World Championships - the first-ever medal won by a Gamecock at the World Championships ... While at South Carolina she was a two-time NCAA champion and won three SEC titles ... Collected 11 All-American honors in the throwing events and still holds the hammer school record which she set in 1998 (213' 3).

(2) Aleen Bailey vs. (10) Kyle Thompson



Aleen Bailey, track and field: Sprinter from St. Mary, Jamaica... nine-time All-American... national champion in the 100-meters and 200-meters as well as a member of the champion 4x100m relay team... helped the team to the 2002 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field team championship... won a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics in the 4x100m relay.

Kyle Thompson, men's golf: An All-American golfer at South Carolina from 1999-2001 ... won the 2001 NCAA West regional and broke Carl Paulson's school record for most individual titles with five ... he won both the 1999 Seminole Classic and the NCAA East Regional, where he set a school record of 63 in the final round.

(3) Savannah McCaskill vs. (6) Terrence Trammell

Savannah McCaskill, women's soccer: McCaskill may go down as the most decorated player in program history, ending her career as an All-American, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Player of the Year finalist and holds multiple school records in almost every major offensive category. Deservedly a three-seed in the bracket and has a case to be higher.

Terrence Trammell, track and field: All-American in track who captured silver medals at both the 2000 and 2004 Olympics while running the 110-meter high hurdles... was a six-time NCAA champion... named the SEC Athlete of the Year in 1999... is a two-time World Indoor 60m hurdles gold medalist ('01 & '06)... was the 2003 World Outdoor 110m hurdles silver medalist... is a three-time USA Indoor 60m hurdles champion ('00, '01, '06) and was the 2002 USA Indoor 60m champion.

(4) Wade King vs. (5) Tiffany Tootle

Wade King, swimming and diving: A 12-time All-American while at South Carolina, Wade earned All-American honors all four years he competed for the Gamecocks (1986-89) ... His honors include: 100 butterfly (4x), 200 medley relay (1x), 400 medley relay (3x), 200 freestyle relay (1x), 400 freestyle relay (1x) and the 800 freestyle relay (2x) ... Out of the 19 swimming events available, Wade graduated with school records in seven of them ... Still holds the record for the 400 freestyle relay (2:57.39) ... Currently holds two American records for the 35-39 age group in the 50 butterfly-short course (22.30) and the 50 butterfly-long course (25.00).

Tiffany Tootle, softball: Completed her stellar career at USC as the only three-time All-American (1991-93)... ended her career as the NCAA's all-time leader in hits (351) and runs scored (207)... in 1992, set all-time national records for hits (123) and runs scored (72) in a season... holds 11 USC softball records and is arguably the greatest player in school history.