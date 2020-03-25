It's made up of at least one athlete from every sport the Gamecocks offer with a few sports getting more than one.

The final regional of the Greatest Gamecock bracket, the Other Sports bracket takes centerstage on the final day of the first round.

(1) Clint Mathis vs. (16) Siew-Ai Lim

Clint Mathis, men's soccer: Carolina's first two-time soccer All-American ('95 and '97) ... Holds the school records for single-season points (53) and goals (25), which tied for the national lead in 1995 ... A three-time finalist for National Player of the Year ... Ranks third all-time in scoring with 121 points (55 goals, 15 assists) ... Has 46 career appearances and 12 goals for the United States National Team, including a stint on the 2002 World Cup team ... Finished as leading scorer for USA in 2002 after recording seven goals and two assists for 16 points ... Became the second U.S. Men's National Team Player in history to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated on May 27, 2002 ... Drafted No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 1998 MLS draft, Clint has played for five teams (Los Angeles Galaxy, NY/NJ MetroStars, Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids, NY Red Bull) ... In three-plus seasons with the MetroStars, scored 87 points (33 goals, 21 assists) which ranks second in team history ... Holds the MLS records for most goals (five) and points (10) in a game, set in a 6-4 MetroStars win over Dallas in 2000.

Siew-Ai Lim, women's golf: Originally from Malaysia ... earned first-team All-America honors in 1995 and second-team honors in 1994 ... was the SEC Player of the Year in 1995 when she recorded a 74.35 stroke average ... tied for fifth at the 1995 NCAA Championships, helping the team to a tie for ninth place in the team competition ... earned second-team All-SEC honors in 1993, then was a first-team member for her final three campaigns ... was a medalist at the 1995 NCAA East Regionals as well as at the Carolyne Cudone Intercollegiate ... played on the Duramed FUTURES Tour from 1997-2000 and on the LPGA Tour from 1999-2008.

(2) Aleen Bailey vs. (15) Macie Tendrich

Aleen Bailey, track and field: Sprinter from St. Mary, Jamaica... nine-time All-American... national champion in the 100-meters and 200-meters as well as a member of the champion 4x100m relay team... helped the team to the 2002 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field team championship... won a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics in the 4x100m relay.

Macie Tendrich, beach volleyball: Multiple school record holder for the newest sport on campus, CCSA All-Tournament Team and four-year starter until she graduated in 2018.

(3) Savannah McCaskill vs. (14) Shonda Cole

Savannah McCaskill, women's soccer: McCaskill may go down as the most decorated player in program history, ending her career as an All-American, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Player of the Year finalist and holds multiple school records in almost every major offensive category. Deservedly a three-seed in the bracket and has a case to be higher.

Shondra Cole, volleyball: First Gamecock volleyball player to earn All-America honors, being named honorable mention in 2006 ... also named to the All-SEC first team in 2006, as well as second team in both 2004 and 2005 ... finished her career ranked first all-time in three major categories, points per set, kills per set, and attacks ... held Carolina's career record for all three, accomplished in 2006, upon her induction in 2016.

(4) Wade King vs. (13) Otis Harris

Wade King, swimming and diving: A 12-time All-American while at South Carolina, Wade earned All-American honors all four years he competed for the Gamecocks (1986-89) ... His honors include: 100 butterfly (4x), 200 medley relay (1x), 400 medley relay (3x), 200 freestyle relay (1x), 400 freestyle relay (1x) and the 800 freestyle relay (2x) ... Out of the 19 swimming events available, Wade graduated with school records in seven of them ... Still holds the record for the 400 freestyle relay (2:57.39) ... Currently holds two American records for the 35-39 age group in the 50 butterfly-short course (22.30) and the 50 butterfly-long course (25.00).

Otis Harris, track and field: Eight-time All-American at South Carolina - four times during the indoor season (400m, 4x400m 3x) and four times during the outdoor campaign (400m 2x, 4x400m 2x) ... 2002 NCAA Champion as a member of South Carolina's 4x400m relay team - the only men's 4x400m relay team to win a national title in program history ... four-time SEC Champion (400m dash outdoors, twice 4x400m relay outdoors and once 4x400m relay indoors) ... member of the top two men's teams in program history ... was a 2004 Olympian at Athens for Team USA in the 400m and 4x400m relay ... gold medalist as a member of the 4x400m relay team ... silver medalist in the 400m dash ... the only Gamecock track athlete to earn two medals in one Olympic Games.

(5) Tiffany Tootle vs. (12) Katherine Schmidt

Tiffany Tootle, softball: Completed her stellar career at USC as the only three-time All-American (1991-93)... ended her career as the NCAA's all-time leader in hits (351) and runs scored (207)... in 1992, set all-time national records for hits (123) and runs scored (72) in a season... holds 11 USC softball records and is arguably the greatest player in school history.

Katherine Schmidt, equestrian: Schmidt is a two-time Rider of the Year, All-Championship team and has six All-SEC honors.

(6) Terrence Trammell vs. (11) Paul Jubb

Terrence Trammell, track and field: All-American in track who captured silver medals at both the 2000 and 2004 Olympics while running the 110-meter high hurdles... was a six-time NCAA champion... named the SEC Athlete of the Year in 1999... is a two-time World Indoor 60m hurdles gold medalist ('01 & '06)... was the 2003 World Outdoor 110m hurdles silver medalist... is a three-time USA Indoor 60m hurdles champion ('00, '01, '06) and was the 2002 USA Indoor 60m champion.

Paul Jubb, men's tennis: Jubb is the most recent national champion at South Carolina, winning the singles title last summer as part of an All-American season. He's second in school history with dual-match career wins, third in wins versus ranked opponents and is atop the record books in SEC singles wins, SEC singles win percentage and wins versus ranked opponents in a season. He's 73-18 in his three-year singles career so far and 24-8 in tournaments.

(7) Ingrid Martins vs. (10) Kyle Thompson

Ingrid Martins, women's tennis: The 2019 SEC Player of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP as part of a dominant senior season last year when she went a combined 59-15 in singles and doubles play. She's first in program history in final singles ranking (finished No. 4 in the country), final doubles ranking (No. 1), senior combined wins, senior dual match combined wins and senior regular season SEC combined wins.

Kyle Thompson, men's golf: An All-American golfer at South Carolina from 1999-2001 ... won the 2001 NCAA West regional and broke Carl Paulson's school record for most individual titles with five ... he won both the 1999 Seminole Classic and the NCAA East Regional, where he set a school record of 63 in the final round.

(8) Lisa Misipeka vs. (9) Charlotte Hamilton

Lisa Misipeka, track and field: A three-time Olympian for American Somoa, Lisa carried the flag for her country in the opening ceremonies of the 2004 Athens Olympics ... Won a bronze medal at the 1999 World Championships - the first-ever medal won by a Gamecock at the World Championships ... While at South Carolina she was a two-time NCAA champion and won three SEC titles ... Collected 11 All-American honors in the throwing events and still holds the hammer school record which she set in 1998 (213' 3).

Charlotte Hamilton, swimming and diving: Charlotte is South Carolina's first women's swimming and diving All-American, earning honors in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle in 1977 ... Over a span of four years, she earned 16 All-American awards in the freestyle, freestyle relay and medley relay ... One of the first female athletic scholarship recipients at USC ... Was the senior captain for the 1980 team that went 8-0 to become the first undefeated swimming team in school history.