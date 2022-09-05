SPENCER RATTLER

South Carolina’s playmakers made plays when it counted. Spencer Rattler’s mobility kept plays alive and when he had opportunities downfield he took them. Rattler’s arm strength and quick release are worthy of his 5 star rating coming out of high school. He proved against GSU that when he has time, he can pick apart a defense. Rattler is the key cog to moving this Carolina team down the field and as he goes, so does the offense. The two interceptions he threw were unnecessary, but improvements will be made.



(Above) #9 OLB Muhammad who we highlighted leading up to the game, beat the double team block by LT Moore and LG Lee, putting pressure on QB Rattler. Rattler had the wherewithal to scramble and dump it down to RB McDowell before being tackled.



MARSHAWN LLOYD

Marshawn Lloyd made the most of what he was given, making defenders miss and looking like the running back he was originally billed to be. Lloyd was productive in both the run game and passing attack, scoring a touchdown in each. It is exciting to think about what he could do once the offensive line gives him something to work with.



(Above) This play was designed to be run inside, but the OL could not get any push. The initial double team block on the DT from C Douglas and LG Lee went nowhere. On the bright side, the OL at least stalemated and had hat on hat. Lloyd impressively bounced the play outside displaying an explosiveness that was missing last year.



(Above) One of the traditional plays out of the I-Formation. Fake dive to the fullback and pitch to the tailback. RB Lloyd did an excellent job of staying in bounds and scoring on a play in which he had one man to beat.



(Above) Anytime Lloyd is matched up against a defender one-on-one in space, Carolina fans should feel confident about the outcome. Lloyd easily makes the cornerback miss and scored the touchdown.



JALEN BROOKS

Jalen Brooks hauled in 4 receptions for 88 yards and looked explosive while doing it. The coaching staff does not want to talk about the depth chart anymore, but it was a surprise to see Brooks listed as “or” along with Vann as the starter. After witnessing the weapon Brooks seems to have become, it is no longer a surprise why he was listed as a co-starter.



(Above) QB Rattler felt the pressure, rolled out, and delivered a pinpoint pass while on the run. Credit WR Brooks for realizing another receiver was already in the area, so he turned his route up field to create an opportunity for the pass. Not many defensive backs will be able to keep pace in a foot race with Brooks. Not only that, but Brooks hauled in an impressive catch.



(Above) Excellent play call to clear out the middle of field and get WR Brooks matched up on the LB. Brooks again flashed his speed in the open field.



JUICE WELLS

“Juice” Wells developed a rapport early in the spring with Rattler and it carried over to the first game. Wells led all receivers in receptions with 7 and converted those catches to 55 yards. Expect Wells to continue to be a top target in 2022.



(Above) Top targeted WR Wells created space from the defensive backs all night long. Here again, QB Rattler put the ball on the money while rolling out.



JAHEIM BELL

Jaheim Bell was used as the Swiss army knife that the staff promised, collecting 4 receptions for 18 yards and toting the rock 7 times for 39 yards, including a successful two-point conversion. The staff will certainly continue to create ways to get the ball into Bell’s hands.



(Above) This was probably Carolina’s best blocked run all night. #44 TE Nate Adkins turned in the DE while #19 TE Austin Stogner went to the LB. RT Wonnum got out and smothered the CB. Bell demonstrated his effectiveness with the ball in his hands no matter where he is lined up.



OFFENSIVE LINE

Rarely did the offensive line assert their dominance and create running lanes. Too often defenders were coming through unblocked or beat double teams. There was one point in the second half where GSU blitzed and one of the OL let both defenders run free instead of blocking either one of them. Other times GSU created pressure by only rushing three or four. That is unacceptable for a veteran offensive line in the SEC.





FINAL THOUGHTS