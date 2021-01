Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County class of 2022 four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Tuesday.

The No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country according to Rivals, Stockton committed to the Gamecocks in August.

But since then, head coach Will Muschamp was fired and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo took the same position at Auburn.