South Carolina quarterback commit Gunner Stockton's 32-yard touchdown pass to Adriel Clark with 2:19 to play put Rabun County up for good as the Wildcats defeated Prince Avenue 38-31 Friday night in a game that was nationally televised on ESPNU.

The heavily anticipated matchup pitted South Carolina's class of 2022 commit against Georgia class of 2021 commit Brock Vandagriff with Stockton ultimately being named ESPN's Player of the Game.

Stockton, a four-star prospect and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in his class, finished the night 16-of-25 passing with two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

Stockton put his team on his back when they needed him most, accounting for every yard in the game-winning drive as he ran it several times before setting up the game-winning TD pass.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Stockton committed to South Carolina and Mike Bobo last month over fellow finalist Georgia.