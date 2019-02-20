Despite losing the playoff game to Wilson Wednesday in overtime, Hannibal scored a game-high 62 points in the last game he'll play before coming to South Carolina.

Trae Hannibal's high school career came to an end Wednesday night but the Gamecock signee went out with a bang.

According to the Florence Morning News, Hannibal scored 62 of his team's 92 points as he led this year's Hartsville team to the Lower State Final in his senior season.

Wednesday's game marked the end to a monster senior year for the in-state guard.

Coming into the game, Hannibal was averaging 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the field, 38 from three.

Now, Hannibal's focus shifts from his high school season to graduating and enrolling this summer at South Carolina to begin his career as a Gamecock.

He also finished his senior season as one of just six players from South Carolina to be named a McDonald's All-American nominee.

The three-star guard was the first Gamecocks commitment in the 2019 class, ending his recruitment over the summer before Wildens Leveque and Trey Anderson followed suit in the fall.

He's the first in-state guard to sign with South Carolina since PJ Dozier in 2015.